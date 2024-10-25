New CATL battery aims to dispel range anxiety for hybrid vehicle drivers

Contemporary Amperex Technology, or CATL, China's largest automotive lithium-ion battery maker, launched its Freevoy Super Hybrid Battery on Thursday.

The new battery, the world's first hybrid vehicle battery to achieve a pure electric range of over 400 kilometers and featuring superfast charging, will boost the full electrification process of passenger cars in China.

Designed for hybrid extended range electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, CATL's Freevoy frees drivers from the constant need to charge, a common drawback of existing hybrid vehicles.

It offers one charge to power an entire week's commute and delivers superfast charging speeds, providing over 280 kilometers of range on 10 minutes of charging, effectively dispelling range anxiety for hybrid vehicle drivers.