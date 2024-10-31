Discounts on offer in citywide consumption campaign

Shanghai hopes to maintain strong momentum in online shopping with promotional campaigns in the next two months as a part of a citywide consumption campaign.

Around two dozen local retailers, lifestyle service platforms and on-demand delivery sites including Meituan, Eleme, Dingdong Maicai, Freshippo and Bailian Group are offering a wide range of discounts covering apparel, fashion, beauty and personal care and lifestyle services.

In the first nine months this year, Shanghai's online shopping transactions volume added 11.5 percent from a year earlier to 1.34 trillion yuan (US$189 billion), said Liu Min, Shanghai Commerce Commission's deputy director.

The new round of promotional activities are expected to further cater to shoppers' diversified needs and promote consumption upgrade, she said at the promotion campaign's launch event on Thursday.

Extra discounts would be available from November 1 to December 31 in addition to price reductions during the Singles Day promotional events, according to city officials and leading online retailers.