Shopping becoming increasingly significant for tourists

Shopping is becoming a more significant component of tourism expenditure with nearly 95 percent of respondents shopping during their travels, a report revealed on Thursday.

The "China Retail Tourism Development Report," the first comprehensive report on retail tourism in China, was released by the China Tourism Academy during the 2024 China Retail Tourism Industry Development Forum co-organized by the academy and the Bicester Collection at Bicester Village Shanghai in the Pudong New Area.

Experiential consumption is becoming more prominent, with the shift from "tourism shopping" to "retail tourism" emerging as an industry trend, the report noted.

A survey of tourists on shopping in September saw 3,562 questionnaires collected. It reflected the basic characteristics of the shopping needs of Chinese travelers such as their tourism shopping expenditure, habits, goals, destinations, types of purchased goods, decision making factors, and shopping comments and suggestions.

Over 90 percent of respondents engaged in shopping during their travels, and nearly 70 percent had either simple or comprehensive shopping plans before they started, indicating a strong proactive attitude towards shopping among tourists, highlighting shopping as an essential component of travel, the report notes.