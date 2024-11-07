Updated version of Shanghai investment guide released

An updated version of the "Shanghai Investment Guide" was issued at the China International Import Expo to assist global entrepreneurs and investors.

An updated version of the "Shanghai Investment Guide" has been launched at the China International Import Expo, assisting global entrepreneurs and investors in better understanding and investing in Shanghai. The guide covers Shanghai's profile, national strategy, industrial ecology, regional layout, business environment and governmental assistance. The handbook is available in eight languages, including English, French, German, Spanish, and Japanese, and can be downloaded via the WeChat mini-program.



It is an in-depth interpretation of Shanghai's investment climate, a comprehensive display of Shanghai's industrial development, and an open invitation to every investor and entrepreneur, city authorities said on Wednesday. The event was attended by over 200 executives from global corporations such as Honeywell, SAP, and IKEA. Ge Dongbo, vice director of the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization, also granted special "service packages" for four firms: Honeywell, SAP, Emerson, and Siemens Healthineers. Special teams will handle company requests through exclusive channels, enabling them to use all favorable policies.



