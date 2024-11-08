﻿
Fruits, nuts from Aksu hit Hangzhou markets

More than 120 tons of fruits were transported from Aksu in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region to Hangzhou, marking the beginning of the "Autumn Fruits Eastbound" initiative.
Honey clogs, visible around the core of the Aksu apple, are what give it the nickname "rock candy apple."

Officials and businesses in Hangzhou coordinated the transportation of over 120 tons of Aksu fruits to the city on November 3. It marked the start of Hangzhou's "Autumn Fruits Eastbound" project in collaboration with Aksu in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Aksu has sold more than 60 tons of jujubes, 90 tons of pears and 90 tons of walnuts to Zhejiang Farmer Cooperative Group. All fruits and nuts will be available both in physical markets and on e-commerce platforms in Zhejiang Province.

Additionally, the initiative included an offline sale expo from November 8-10 in Hangzhou's Wulin Square. At the exhibition, more than 1,000 specialties, including Aksu fruits and nuts, were promoted by over 130 agricultural firms from 16 provinces and regions.

Aksu is at the heart of apple farming in Xinjiang, with its unique climatic characteristics producing the top-tier type, rock candy apples, which are also one of the pillar products of the "Autumn Fruits Eastbound" project.

Trucks laden with Aksu fruits and nuts are ready for dispatch to Hangzhou.

To support rural rehabilitation and agriculture industry development, the Hangzhou-funded Aksu Apple Real-time Meteorological Monitoring Station was recently finished and officially connected to the China State Grid following a trial operation.

The station will utilize meteorological services in apple plantations to scientifically assess the impact of weather on apple trees. It will analyze agricultural meteorological disasters, forecast crop yields, plan agricultural activities, and advance modern smart agriculture, ultimately benefiting the rural economy.

Hangzhou has continued to focus on the marketing of Aksu's distinctive brands. By the end of September, it had sold out 35,000 tons of produce, totaling 550 million yuan (US$76.9 million).

Thirteen years ago, the first official from Hangzhou was sent to the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region to aid in development.

Since then, Hangzhou has dedicated government personnel, talent, and industrial resources to collaborate with regional departments, enhancing well-being and raising living standards.

Source: SHINE
