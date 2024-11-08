Fruits, nuts from Aksu hit Hangzhou markets

Officials and businesses in Hangzhou coordinated the transportation of over 120 tons of Aksu fruits to the city on November 3. It marked the start of Hangzhou's "Autumn Fruits Eastbound" project in collaboration with Aksu in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Aksu has sold more than 60 tons of jujubes, 90 tons of pears and 90 tons of walnuts to Zhejiang Farmer Cooperative Group. All fruits and nuts will be available both in physical markets and on e-commerce platforms in Zhejiang Province.

Additionally, the initiative included an offline sale expo from November 8-10 in Hangzhou's Wulin Square. At the exhibition, more than 1,000 specialties, including Aksu fruits and nuts, were promoted by over 130 agricultural firms from 16 provinces and regions.

Aksu is at the heart of apple farming in Xinjiang, with its unique climatic characteristics producing the top-tier type, rock candy apples, which are also one of the pillar products of the "Autumn Fruits Eastbound" project.