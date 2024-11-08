Singapore companies eye China opportunities

Singapore companies are eyeing high-quality growth opportunities in China while innovating in the increasingly sophisticated market to remain competitive, according to Kok Ping Soon, CEO of the Singapore Business Federation.

On Wednesday, Kok oversaw 15 memorandums of understanding valued at over US$45 million signed at the 7th Singapore-China Trade and Investment Forum, on the sidelines of the 7th China International Import Expo.

The forum's theme was "Singapore-China: A Shared Journey Towards High-Quality Partnership." The MOUs spanned fields including cross-border trade solutions, construction technology, education services, health care, and logistics.

"Singapore is known for food and beverage, but we are very encouraged to see some of those companies no longer just in the food and beverage sector," Kok told Shanghai Daily.

"We are starting to see companies responding to China's call for more high-quality investment in various fields."

RMA Contracts is a Singapore business process outsourcing company that is using the CIIE platform to announce its partnership with Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City, a flagship bilateral project.

"They want to capitalize on the pivoting of the eco-city from just residential to commercial development, and help ease the pain of companies setting up," Kok said.

"That also reflects a new direction of China's focus on more high-quality investment."