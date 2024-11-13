﻿
China's railway investment up 10.9% in first 10 months

China has continued to advance railway construction since the beginning of the year, data from the country's railway operator showed Wednesday.

During the January-October period, fixed-asset investment in the country's railway sector reached 635.1 billion yuan (US$88.2 billion), marking a 10.9-percent increase from the same period last year, according to China State Railway Group Co, Ltd.

So far, the total operation mileage of China's railway network has exceeded 160,000 km, including 46,000 km of high-speed railways.

The latest progress in railway construction included the operation of a new high-speed railway connecting Xuancheng and Jixi in east China's Anhui Province. Multiple projects under construction across the country have also made steady headway.

The group said it will fulfill the annual investment target so as to make contributions to consolidating the economic recovery trend.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
