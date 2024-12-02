﻿
Biz / Economy

Shanghai boosts SME innovation with 10 new measures

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  19:54 UTC+8, 2024-12-02       0
The firms involved are developing laser radars for autonomous driving, AI models to generate music and images by text, and conduct research into superconducting materials.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  19:54 UTC+8, 2024-12-02       0

Shanghai has unveiled 10 measures in support of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) focused on core technologies and innovation. The initiative, announced during a recent national SME conference in the city, targets key sectors such as artificial intelligence and low-altitude technologies.

The firms are developing laser radars for autonomous driving, AI models to generate music and images by text, and conducting research on superconducting materials. They attended the three-day conference in Zhangjiang in the Pudong New Area over the weekend, along with national and city officials.

The measures include establishing industrial zones, building service centers, and financial support such as easy access to capital markets and special bank loans with quota up to 400 billion yuan (US$55.5 billion).

Shanghai boosts SME innovation with 10 new measures
Ti Gong

Visitors at the relevant SME expo

More SMEs have emerged and working with industries, universities and research institutes on innovation and industrial upgrading, Jin Zhuanglong, China's minister of industry and information technology.

The development of SMEs will optimize the supply chain for the city's strategic industries such as artificial intelligence, biomedicine and chips, industry officials said.

In details, Shanghai will build 55 industrial zones and 34 SME industry clusters. In the zones, the city will help SMEs cut costs by up to 15 billion yuan covering land, electricity, water and Internet use.

The new authorized "little giant" firms will be awarded 100,000 yuan or 300,000 yuan. "Little giant" firms are the new elite of SMEs and medium-sized enterprises engaged in manufacturing, specializing in a niche market and possessing the latest technologies.

Loans valued at 400 billion yuan, specifically for firms with core technology results, will be offered by commercial banks. Each firm will get a guarantee increased to 30 million yuan now from the previous 20 million yuan. In Shanghai, various funds supporting SME development have hit 10 billion yuan, local officials said.

Currently, China has 141,000 SMEs with core technology innovations, with over 11,000 in Shanghai. The city has 900 national-level little giant firms.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Pudong New Area
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     