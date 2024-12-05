﻿
Shanghai sets consumption trends, benchmarks with unique experiences

Whether through luxury retail, health and wellness, or cultural tourism, the city continues to redefine what it means to consume and experience in a modern urban environment.
Shanghai stands as a beacon of global commerce and innovation, continuously setting benchmarks in urban consumption.

From luxury retail to health and wellness, hospitality to integrated cultural tourism, the city has evolved into a dynamic hub that blends tradition with modernity.

By fostering sustainability, embracing the digital transformation and curating unique experiences, Shanghai has not only become a leader in consumption but also a trendsetter for global markets.

Max Mara’s new shop at Grand Gateway 66 in downtown Xuhui District

Max Mara

Max Mara’s commitment to Shanghai showcases the city’s emergence as a global fashion capital.

The Italian luxury brand has made bold moves, opening a new shop at Grand Gateway 66 in Xujiahui to tap more opportunities lying ahead.

These spaces are more than retail outlets. They are immersive environments blending Italian craftsmanship with Shanghai’s local aesthetics, including elements like ink-wash-inspired marble.

This approach resonates with Shanghai’s sophisticated shoppers who value personalization and timeless designs.

Linda Lin, president and shareholder of Max Mara JV China, highlights the transformation in consumer behavior, noting a shift away from fast fashion toward enduring quality.

“Shanghai shoppers want more than products. They seek experiences that align with their personal identity and values,” Lin explains.

This change aligns perfectly with Max Mara’s philosophy of delivering refined, sustainable luxury, solidifying the city’s position as a trendsetter in global retail.

Max Mara’s relocation of its China headquarters to Shanghai further underscores the city’s strategic importance.

Shanghai’s government initiatives, such as the May 5 Shopping Festival and its support for high-end retail, have created a fertile environment for luxury brands to thrive.

By leveraging these opportunities, Max Mara demonstrates how Shanghai has become a central player in the global luxury market.

Shanghai sets consumption trends, benchmarks with unique experiences

Running shoes and activewear maker Asics is committed to adapting to meet evolving customer demands.

Asics

Shanghai’s fitness-conscious population has driven a surge in health and wellness spending with brands like Asics adapting to meet consumers’ evolving demands.

Calvin Gao, managing director of Asics China, highlights how Shanghai’s dynamic consumer market fosters innovation and personalization.

Consumers here are increasingly focused on achieving spiritual fulfillment and adopting diverse sports lifestyles, he notes​. This trend aligns with the brand’s philosophy of “Sound Mind, Sound Body.”

From its China headquarters in Shanghai, Asics has developed innovative products such as the Nimbus Mirai, a fully recyclable running shoe.

The brand also integrates digital technology, offering AI-driven health assessments and personalized fitness plans through WeChat.

This focus on wellness reflects a broader trend in Shanghai, where residents increasingly prioritize health as part of their lifestyle.

Asics’s partnerships with local events, such as the Shanghai 10km Elite Race, highlight the city’s vibrant fitness culture and its role as a testing ground for cutting-edge products and experiences.

Shanghai sets consumption trends, benchmarks with unique experiences

Visitors inspect the newly opened riverside path at the Shanghai International Cruise Tourism Resort in Baoshan District.

Cruise tourism

In northern Shanghai, Baoshan District illustrates how the city integrates cultural, commercial and recreational elements to enhance consumption.

Shanghai International Cruise Tourism Resort is a standout example, leveraging Baoshan’s unique geographic and cultural assets to attract both local and international visitors.

Key projects like the “Sea World” cultural and tourism commercial complex feature family-friendly attractions, themed retail and dining spaces, driving significant foot traffic and consumer spending.

Baoshan’s development emphasizes experiential consumption, with events such as the Shanghai Cruise Culture Tourism Festival showcasing the district’s cultural richness.

These initiatives are part of a broader strategy to convert tourist flows into sustained economic activity, reinforcing Shanghai’s position as a global leader in integrated consumption.

Shanghai sets consumption trends, benchmarks with unique experiences

Kimpton Qiantan Shanghai, which blends French elegance and Chinese aesthetics, appeals to cosmopolitan and tech-savvy clientele.

Kimpton Qiantan

Shanghai’s hospitality industry is another driving force behind its consumption success. The Kimpton Qiantan Shanghai hotel exemplifies the city’s focus on experiential consumption.

With a design that blends French elegance and Chinese aesthetics, the hotel appeals to Shanghai’s cosmopolitan and tech-savvy clientele.

Features like Instagrammable spaces and locally inspired room designs make it a favorite among social media-savvy travelers.

Beyond aesthetics, Kimpton’s culinary offerings, such as the Le Chloé French Brasserie, cater to Shanghai’s adventurous food culture.

By combining global and local flavors, the hotel creates unique dining experiences that connect with the city’s discerning consumers. Additionally, its emphasis on sustainability reflects Shanghai’s growing commitment to eco-friendly practices in the hospitality sector.

Path forward

Shanghai’s relentless focus on innovation, integration, and sustainability positions it as a global leader in consumption.

Whether through luxury retail, health and wellness, or cultural tourism, the city continues to redefine what it means to consume in a modern urban environment.

By embracing new trends and fostering unique experiences, Shanghai offers a blueprint for cities worldwide aiming to thrive in the fast-changing global market.

As brands like Max Mara, Asics and Kimpton deepen their investments, Shanghai’s influence on global consumption trends will only grow.

With its ability to balance tradition and innovation, the city is not just adapting to the future of consumption, it is creating it.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
Follow Us

