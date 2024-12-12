Oriental Lifebay project in Qingpu takes shape
Oriental Lifebay, a mega AI+ biomedicine project, is taking shape in west Shanghai.
Covering more than 2 million square meters, the project will comprise Qingpu New City Industrial Park and Hongqiao Industrial Park.
Both will focus on "AI+biopharmaceuticals" in the future, concentrating on the research and development of second and third-class innovative drugs and precision medical fields.
Orientaly Lifebay will become a new support for the biopharmaceutical industry in the city.
Under the joint efforts of the Qingpu District government and Lingang Group, the project will highlight biomedicine, high-end medical apparatus and instrument manufacturing, as well as medical services.
Government officials discussed the project on Wednesday and said they expect it to become an "innovation field" and "incubator" for Shanghai's AI+ pharmaceutical industry, and create a new integrated industrial system that encompasses "incubation, research and development, pilot testing and industrialization."
Upon completion, it is expected to attract leading companies in artificial intelligence plus innovative drugs, AI plus high-end medical devices, precise diagnosis, recombinant proteins and health services.
Construction of the first phase is near completion and has also begun on the second phase.
"AI+Biopharmaceuticals is a new track for the integrated development of the current industry and also the future direction for the port, which will pool resources to lure foreign investment and create the most favorable conditions for the development of the parks' industry and provide considerate services for the growth of enterprises," said Gong Wei, vice president of Lingang Group.
In terms of industry applications, AI can not only improve the overall efficiency of production, design, processing, and manufacturing, but also be applicable to different imaging devices and application scenarios, accelerating the process of drug development and clinical response solutions, experts noted.