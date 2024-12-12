﻿
Biz / Economy

Oriental Lifebay project in Qingpu takes shape

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:27 UTC+8, 2024-12-12       0
The project includes two new industrial parks that will be focused on attracting "AI+biopharmaceutical" companies to accelerate R&D on second and third-class innovative drugs.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:27 UTC+8, 2024-12-12       0
Oriental Lifebay project in Qingpu takes shape
Ti Gong

An artistic rendering of the project.

Oriental Lifebay, a mega AI+ biomedicine project, is taking shape in west Shanghai.

Covering more than 2 million square meters, the project will comprise Qingpu New City Industrial Park and Hongqiao Industrial Park.

Both will focus on "AI+biopharmaceuticals" in the future, concentrating on the research and development of second and third-class innovative drugs and precision medical fields.

Orientaly Lifebay will become a new support for the biopharmaceutical industry in the city.

Oriental Lifebay project in Qingpu takes shape
Ti Gong

An artistic rendering of the project.

Under the joint efforts of the Qingpu District government and Lingang Group, the project will highlight biomedicine, high-end medical apparatus and instrument manufacturing, as well as medical services.

Government officials discussed the project on Wednesday and said they expect it to become an "innovation field" and "incubator" for Shanghai's AI+ pharmaceutical industry, and create a new integrated industrial system that encompasses "incubation, research and development, pilot testing and industrialization."

Upon completion, it is expected to attract leading companies in artificial intelligence plus innovative drugs, AI plus high-end medical devices, precise diagnosis, recombinant proteins and health services.

Oriental Lifebay project in Qingpu takes shape
Ti Gong

Cooperation agreements signed for the development of Oriental Lifebay.

Construction of the first phase is near completion and has also begun on the second phase.

"AI+Biopharmaceuticals is a new track for the integrated development of the current industry and also the future direction for the port, which will pool resources to lure foreign investment and create the most favorable conditions for the development of the parks' industry and provide considerate services for the growth of enterprises," said Gong Wei, vice president of Lingang Group.

In terms of industry applications, AI can not only improve the overall efficiency of production, design, processing, and manufacturing, but also be applicable to different imaging devices and application scenarios, accelerating the process of drug development and clinical response solutions, experts noted.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Hongqiao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     