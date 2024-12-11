Government trade-in policy this year energizes consumer spending

Oliver Lu, 29, wanted to upgrade his old microwave oven, so he went to an appliance store in Shanghai and ended up saving over 700 yuan (US$96) on a new microwave, a shaver set and a coffee machine.

His first visit to a retail shop in six months was motivated by a government program that subsidizes trade-ins as part of a national policy to stimulate sluggish consumer spending intended to reverse the economic slowdown.

Lu said one of his friends told him he had saved 1,800 yuan under the recently upgraded trade-in program.

“I had heard of the program, but didn’t really pay much attention until I heard he saved so much,” said Lu. “That’s about a fifth of my monthly salary. It was too tempting to ignore.”

Last March, China’s State Council, or Cabinet, announced it was allocating 300 billion yuan in special government bonds to the trade-in program, known as liang xin（两新）. Half of the money was earmarked as subsidies for consumer goods like kitchen appliances; the other half for upgrades of large equipment such as apartment block elevators.

In August, the program extended subsidies for automotive trade-ins. The subsidy for purchase of a new-energy vehicle was doubled from 10,000 yuan to 20,000 yuan.

Provincial and municipal governments in charge of implementing the subsidies have also initiated or expanded their own programs to complement the national policy.

In September, Shanghai unveiled plans to provide a 15 percent subsidy for consumers upgrading certain household appliance and home décor products. Under the policy, local residents have been able to take advantage of subsidies up to 2,000 yuan when purchasing items like sofas, mattresses and air purifiers.

Products related to the elderly also became a category in Shanghai, while consumer drones became eligible in the southern city of Shenzhen.

The program is due to end this month, and it’s unclear if any elements of it will be extended. Many consumers, like Lu who hesitated at first, eventually jumped in before the program ends, after friends and work colleagues boasted about their savings.