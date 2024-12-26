AI set to drive people's spending on services

Shanghai Consumer Council's latest report finds 85.62 percent of respondents anticipating an increase in the proportion of their expenditure on service consumption.

Artificial intelligence is expected to become a new frontier in service consumption, according to a report by Shanghai Consumer Council on Thursday. The 2024 Service Consumption Demand and Trend Survey Report, covering 6,000 respondents, indicates that service consumption is gradually becoming an important driving force in boosting consumption, the council said. As many as 85.62 percent of respondents anticipated that the proportion of their expenditure on service consumption would increase in the future, with 43.85 percent even expecting continuous growth in expenditure.

"Currently, consumers' pursuit of life quality, emotional value, and health has become the main driving force behind the growth of service consumption," said Tang Jiansheng, deputy secretary-general of the council. Of the service consumption items respondents expect to purchase in the next year, the top three were maintenance and repair of cars, central air conditioning (43.38 percent), and floor heating, film and television reality show memberships (40.25 percent), and health and fitness services (35.80 percent). The survey found that large models may be a new opportunity for service consumption. A total of 15.9 percent of respondents planned to purchase membership services for large models by 2025, while 52.75 percent of respondents hoped that major appliances and cars would have remote maintenance services based on artificial intelligence. Under the influence of multiple factors such as the rapid development of new energy in the automotive industry and the increasing awareness of consumer maintenance, car owners have higher demands for car maintenance services, said Rachel Yan, marketing vice president of Tuhu Car.