China's non-manufacturing PMI rises to 52.2 in December

  17:09 UTC+8, 2024-12-31       0
  17:09 UTC+8, 2024-12-31       0

The purchasing managers' index for China's non-manufacturing sector came in at 52.2 in December, up from 50 in November, official data showed Tuesday.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 reflects contraction.

The service sector picked up pace in expansion, with its sub-index standing at 52 in December, up from 50.1 in November and the highest level since April, according to the National Bureau of Statistics .

A breakdown of the data showed that air transport, telecommunications, radio, television, satellite transmission services, monetary and financial services, insurance, and other industries saw rising indices above 60, and the total business volume maintained rapid growth.

Meanwhile, those related to resident services logged a contraction compared to the previous month.

In December, the sub-index of construction was also back to expansion, with a reading of 53.2 from 49.7 in November, according to NBS data.

The business expectation index for the service sector, which remained at a high level of 57.6 in December, up from 57.3 in the previous month, indicated steady improvements in market expectations among relevant enterprises, noted senior NBS statistician Zhao Qinghe.

In the construction sector, the business expectation index rose for the third consecutive month, reaching 57.1 in December, up from 55.6 in November, reflecting growing confidence among construction firms in market development, according to Zhao.

Tuesday's data also showed the country's manufacturing PMI came in at 50.1 in December.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
