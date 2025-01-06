Inbound bookings soar for Chinese New Year celebrations

With the Spring Festival around the corner, people's willingness to travel is super high, says travel service provider Trip.com.

The Chinese New Year travel market is sizzling with inbound travel bookings during the holiday, which has already surged over 200 percent from the same period last year, according to travel operators.

With UNESCO recently inscribing China's Spring Festival on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, the upcoming celebration in 2025 will officially usher in the first "intangible cultural heritage-version Spring Festival." This year's Spring Festival holiday will last eight days, from January 28 to February 4. With less than a month to go, people's willingness to travel this year is super high, and the market is noticeably warming up with both domestic and inbound/outbound tourism flourishing, according to China's global travel service provider Trip.com. Under the newly implemented 240-hour visa-free transit policy and the continuous expansion of the "visa-free circle" since 2024, the rapid growth of inbound tourism is a highlight of the 2025 Spring Festival tourism market, it said.

Hu Min / SHINE

Statistics reveal that inbound tourism orders during the Spring Festival had increased by 203 percent year on year, with the main source countries being South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, the US, Australia, Thailand, the UK, Russia and Vietnam. Popular domestic destinations for foreign tourists include Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Beijing, Harbin, and Chengdu, and experiencing the Chinese New Year in China has become a trend on overseas social media platforms, according to Trip.com. During the holiday, bookings for inbound tourism from South Korea have increased by 452 percent, it revealed. A report from Tongcheng Travel showed that the average air ticket price of international flights during the peak period between January 14 and February 22 approached 4,000 yuan (US$546), a 20 percent increase from normal days. The air routes between Shanghai and Tokyo, Shanghai and Bangkok, Shanghai and Singapore are among the most popular. The visa-free and transit visa-free policies introduced by China are increasingly igniting the inbound tourism market, coupled with the rapid recovery of international flights, which has not only led to a significant increase in short-term leisure visits from neighboring countries, but also provided more opportunities for a richer experience in Shanghai, said Zhou Weihong, deputy general manager of Shanghai-based travel agency Spring Tour.

Ti Gong