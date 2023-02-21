﻿
Biz / Event

6th China International Import Expo signs nearly 600 companies for a November start

The 6th China International Import Expo has already signed 600 companies as exhibitors, with Panasonic set to be the new president of the Exhibitor Alliance's special committee.
The sixth China International Import Expo, to be held in November this year, has so far seen nearly 600 companies signing up as exhibitors, with an exhibition area of over 200,000 square meters.

"Since this year, China's entry policy has continued to be optimized, and cross-border economic and trade interaction has ushered in new opportunities," said Liu Fuxue, deputy director of the China International Import Expo Bureau.

"Thus the Bureau will enhance its efforts to 'go out' and increase 'face-to-face' opportunities, inviting more potential exhibitors and professional visitors from the local 'ecosystem' to participate in the expo."

The special zone for green and smart home appliances at the consumer goods exhibition area, held a promotional meeting on Tuesday, at which exhibitors also expressed their expectations for the 6th CIIE.

Since its establishment, the zone has brought together global leaders and high-quality resources to lead the green and intelligent development of the home appliance and home industry, to meet people's aspiration for a better life and the strong demand for consumer upgrades.

As an old friend of the expo who has participated for five years, and has signed up for the 6th session, Panasonic was announced today to become the new president of the Exhibitor Alliance's special committee of the green and smart home appliances area.

At this year's expo, Panasonic will showcase its latest technologies and solutions in three key sectors, namely healthy and intelligent living spaces, automotive components and intelligent manufacturing, said Zhao Bingdi, president of the Panasonic Corporation of China.

The senior management staff of the company's Japanese headquarters will also visit China during the expo to share the opening-up opportunities in China, Zhao revealed.

IKEA, as a vice chairman company of the special committee, expressed their hope to further promote the concept of green and sustainable development in the furniture and home furnishing industry, and create a more sustainable home life for the public, said Ruan Linjuan, vice president of Corporate Communications and Public Affairs at IKEA (China) Investment Co.

Wang Zhenfei, vice president of the Sales Division for BSH Home Appliances (China) Co, said that BSH has been working closely with the members of the special committee and making joint efforts.

Each member unit has actively played their own corporate advantages and industry influence to help the home appliance industry move towards a higher-quality and more sustainable development path, Wang said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Follow Us

