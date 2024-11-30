Deals worth over 21 bln USD signed at 2nd China supply chain expo

The second China International Supply Chain Expo wrapped up on Saturday, having witnessed the signature of over 210 trade deals and tentative agreements totaling more than 152 billion yuan (US$21.17 billion), according to the event's organizer, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade.

During the five-day expo, over 600 exhibitors from nearly 70 countries and regions established cooperative ties with more than 37,000 upstream and downstream suppliers, the organizer said.

The CCPIT scheduled over 6,000 matchmaking sessions for exhibitors and visitors, facilitating the establishment of more than 6,700 cooperation intentions.

This year's expo attracted over 200,000 visitors, an increase of about a third compared to the inaugural event.

As the world's first national-level exhibition focusing on supply chains, the event has garnered significant interest from multinationals. Nearly one-third of this year's exhibitors came from overseas, up from 26 percent last year. Major global players, including GE HealthCare and SAP, have already secured their participation in the third edition of the expo.

Zhang Shaogang, vice chairman of the CCPIT, emphasized that the expo is a platform for both domestic and international companies to showcase their innovations, engage in meaningful business discussions, and exchange views on strengthening supply chain cooperation.

He noted that the CCPIT is committed to enhancing the event and expanding its reach, aiming to foster greater international consensus on the development of industrial and supply chains.