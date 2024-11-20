Xi sends congratulations to 2024 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping extended congratulations via video to the 2024 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit, which opened in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Wednesday.

Noting that a new wave of technological revolution and industrial transformation is rapidly advancing, Xi urged efforts to embrace the digital, Internet-based and smart development trends.

He called for accelerating innovative, safe and inclusive growth in cyberspace, and jointly striving for a brighter "digital future."

China is willing to work with countries around the world to take historical initiative in information revolution, and jointly build a community with a shared future in cyberspace, to make the Internet better benefit the people and the world, Xi said.