China International Travel Mart 2024 begins

Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:19 UTC+8, 2024-11-22
Shanghai is promoting its high-quality medical resources and services set among a shikumen-inspired design as the event has attracted about 1,000 overseas exhibitors.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The Shanghai section draws many attendees.

China International Travel Mart 2024 opened in Qingpu District on Friday, featuring six exhibition areas and drawing about 1,000 international exhibitors.

The three-day event is spread out over about 53,000 square meters at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai). During the event, more than 600 buyer-seller negotiations will take place.

A series of supporting events such as "Hello! China" tourism promotions, a briefing on China's inbound tourism policies, as well as cultural and tourism promotions are scheduled.

Ti Gong

Malaysian dancers entertain visitors.

Shanghai's participation includes a total exhibition area of 540 square meters with 27 exhibitors.

The Shanghai section features a Shanghai International Medical Tourism Zone for the first time, showcasing the city's high-quality medical resources and service levels.

The design integrates the concept of neighborhoods into the entire exhibition area with the Normandie Apartments as the main body, inviting domestic and foreign tourists to experience not only Shanghai's skyscrapers and a night view of the Huangpu River, but also the essence of Shanghai style and flavor in its buildings and alleys.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A music performance at CITM

Malaysia is the guest of honor country at this year's CITM.

During the exhibition, Malaysian tourism companies will establish connections with their Chinese counterparts to provide the latest information on Malaysia and its travel packages.

Visitors will be able to try Malaysian white coffee and durian at the booth.

China remains one of Malaysia's most important source markets for tourists, recording 211,363 arrivals last year.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A man rolls a cigar at the Cuban booth.

