31st East China Fair resumes, extending Asian market potential

The 31st East China Fair, regarded as a barometer for the international market and an indicator of China's import and export trends, is set to return to Shanghai after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fair will take place at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre from July 12 to 15. With the theme "Embark on a new chapter of renewal, and open up a new prospect of foreign trade," this year's fair will focus on the economic revitalization policies of the government, and feature a host of well-known brands.

According to the city's Commission of Commerce, this year's fair will have a total exhibition area of 105,200 square meters and 5,234 booths, a considerable increase from the previous edition, which is a sign that Chinese export-oriented enterprises are keen to explore the global market.

It will see a total of 3,299 companies participating as exhibitors, among which are 234 overseas enterprises from 11 countries and regions. While about 330,000 buyers from home and abroad are expected to take part in the fair.

The event is to be divided into four major professional sub-exhibitions: clothing and apparel, household items, textile fabrics, and decorative gifts. There will also be two exhibition areas respectively for overseas and cross-border e-commerce sectors.

In addition to the exhibition, the ECF this year will also hold an opening forum on July 12 and six procurement matchmaking meetings in the dedicated area of N4 hall at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre from July 12 to 14.

The matchmaking meetings will include four offline meetings, respectively for Japan buyers, decorative gifts, textile and clothing, and household items, with buyers from 34 countries and regions, including Japan, Russia, Germany, India, and Pakistan. There will also be two online meetings, namely the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) session and the European and American buyers' session, with buyers from 21 countries and regions, including Singapore, Russia, Vietnam, Malaysia, and South Korea.

The return of the East China Fair is a sign of China's economic recovery and its continued commitment to global trade. The organizers have held several promotional events in various provinces and cities across China and in Tokyo to attract more participants and promote the fair.