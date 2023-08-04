﻿
'Power of Life' explored at exhibition in k11 art mall

The exhibition "Power of Life" features diverse artwork, spanning various mediums. The work centers around the theme of "balance," referencing elements of health and nature.
One art installation, titled "Theater in the Countryside," brings together common elements seen in rural areas, and reflects the vibrancy of children as well as the harmonious relationship between human beings and nature.

"The Power of Life," an exhibition of diverse works organized by The Paper and Bayer China, has opened at the K11 Art Mall.

Curated by Li Zhengzhong, a digital pop artist, "The Power of Life" draws inspiration from different perspectives of life science, social science and art.

The works also present a variety of topics related to life, including health and nutrition – the elements supporting the existence of life; sustainability – the harmony between lives and nature; and also reflections on society – the relationship between lives and the environment.

The 30 works on display were selected from more than 200 submissions and cover a wide range of forms, including sculpture, oil painting, digital painting, photos, inviting the viewers to explore the infinite possibilities of the power of life.

The short video "Prism of Life" selects hand-drawn elements of seeds, leaves, flowers, fruits, birds, cells, chromosomes and embryos, coming together to form a colorful palette.

Exhibition info:

Date: August 4-6 (August 2-25 for online exhibition)

Venue: K11 Art Mall B2

Address: 300 Huaihai Road M., Huangpu District

黄浦区淮海中路300号

You can scan this WeChat mini-program for the online exhibition.

