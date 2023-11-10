﻿
Global representatives expand offerings at expo

The international wing of the 6th CIIE has brought a diverse group of nations with a wide range of products for entry into and growth within the Chinese market.
The International Pavilion at the 6th edition of the CIIE in Shanghai has once again sprung to life, with a kaleidoscope of multicolored kiosks sprouting upward like a global cityscape within the expo center's second-floor space.

Many annual visitors are present, mixed with a host of returnees from brief, pandemic-related absences as well as a number of first-time participants seeking to develop and strengthen their ties within China.

While meandering through the pathways between exhibits, I stopped at a few of the more eye-catching setups to learn a bit about the products they'd brought to the event as well as chat about the nations' export trends, their histories at the CIIE, and thoughts about their time in Shanghai.

As a sports enthusiast, the sky blue-and-white striped footballs lining one side of Uruguay's exhibit caught my eye immediately. The South American nation, famous for hosting – and winning – the first World Cup in 1930, is home to a host of unique products for export, although it was more than happy to showcase its culture as well, with a platform for an exquisite tango dance at the entrance.

Alexander Bushroe / SHINE

Uruguay was more than happy to showcase its culture at CIIE, with a platform for an exquisite tango dance at the entrance.

The Uruguayan contingent has attended the CIIE since its beginning in 2018 but moved to a virtual expo during the past two years because of the global pandemic. They are back this year with gusto, however, bringing with them a variety of fruits and dairy products from the plateau, including butter, cheese, and their renowned dulce de leche, a sweet treat similar to caramel but much creamier.

Also in tow was a sparkling array of natural minerals, especially purple amethysts of varying sizes and hues; a product that performs particularly well here in the Chinese market. In a different shade of purplish-red was their signature Tannat wine, made from its eponymous grape, commonly grown in the country nestled between lush rainforests of the continent's north and the arid deserts of its southwest. They were generous enough to offer a sample, and it more than lived up to the billing.

As I was informed, exports to China account for about 35 percent of the nation's total, so the market is a key part of its business. Accordingly, Uruguay's representatives were delighted to be back in-person at this year's expo. Several other South American nations joined them, making the long journey from a continent far from East Asia.

Down the way, I passed by the equally aesthetically pleasing booth set up by Armenia, which featured, among other products, a selection of wines and brandies of its native fruits from near the Caucasus Mountains. Blended with flavors from pomegranates, blackcurrants, and others, the beverages drew quite a crowd of keen purchasers.

I noticed that the two gentlemen introducing their products were doing so in fluent Chinese, so I stopped by to lend an ear to learn a bit about the Armenian beverages and see how the local attendees found them.

Alexander Bushroe / SHINE

Visitors to the expo line up to taste Armenia's signature fruit wines.

The exhibitors, who I learned are based in Shenzhen, make the annual trip to Shanghai for the expo. They expressed positivity about the uptick in activity at the first post-pandemic CIIE and further optimism about the future of the event. Their products were a big hit for those seeking a new twist to their concept of wine and brandy while keeping that balance of sweet and tart flavors.

Next, I swung around the corner to the Oceanian wing of the pavilion, where I visited the booth of the Solomon Islands, an archipelago nation in the South Pacific. I chatted with the extremely welcoming folks there who told me that this was their first CIIE foray.

Alexander Bushroe / SHINE

At the booth of the Solomon Islands

The products they brought along were befitting a tropical island nation, including an array of oils, extracts, and other products of various uses made from their premium, fresh coconuts as well as locally sourced tuna. They also informed me that the islands source a number of types of raw materials to China for use and processing here, as well.

They expressed satisfaction with their maiden voyage to the CIIE as well as great optimism that, next year, they'd be back with an abundance of new connections, products, and an even more sprawling exhibition to match.

The international wing of the 6th CIIE has brought a diverse group of nations with a wide range of products for entry into and growth within the Chinese market. Keep an eye on store shelves in the coming year!

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
China International Import Expo
CIIE
﻿
