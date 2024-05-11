﻿
Biz / Event

Iceland, China agree to boost trade opportunities at CIIE promotional event

Xinhua
  20:31 UTC+8, 2024-05-11       0
A memorandum of cooperation was signed on Friday between Business Iceland and the China International Import Expo Bureau.
Xinhua
  20:31 UTC+8, 2024-05-11       0

A memorandum of cooperation was signed on Friday between Business Iceland and the China International Import Expo Bureau, tapping the potential for a record number of Icelandic companies participating in this year's China International Import Expo (CIIE).

The memorandum was signed during a promotional event for the 7th CIIE, which took place in the capital city of Reykjavik.

The event was hosted jointly by the China International Import Expo Bureau, the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., and the Chinese Embassy in Iceland.

In a speech, Dai Ke, counsellor of the Economic and Commercial Office of the Chinese Embassy in Iceland, said the two countries have enormous potential for cooperation in clean energy, digital economy and green development. He hoped Icelandic companies would seize opportunities at the CIIE to further expand trade with China.

Zhang Weimin, assistant president of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), said the CIIE has become an important platform for Icelandic products to enter the Chinese market and for Icelandic companies to explore the Chinese market. Iceland has participated in the CIIE for six consecutive years.

After signing the memorandum of cooperation, Kristinn Bjornsson, project manager of Business Iceland, told Xinhua that several companies have reported outcomes worthwhile from participating in the exhibition. Business Iceland is responsible for promoting Icelandic exports.

Bjornsson added that considering Iceland's small size and China's enormous market, more and more Icelandic companies are interested in participating in the CIIE, a growing testament to the countries' relationship. China is Iceland's largest trading partner in Asia.

Staff from the China International Import Expo Bureau also introduced the exhibition areas of the 7th CIIE to the Icelandic guests at the symposium and answered questions from Icelandic company representatives.

This year, the 7th CIIE will be held in Shanghai from November 5 to November 10.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
China International Import Expo
NECC
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     