Iceland, China agree to boost trade opportunities at CIIE promotional event

A memorandum of cooperation was signed on Friday between Business Iceland and the China International Import Expo Bureau, tapping the potential for a record number of Icelandic companies participating in this year's China International Import Expo (CIIE).

The memorandum was signed during a promotional event for the 7th CIIE, which took place in the capital city of Reykjavik.

The event was hosted jointly by the China International Import Expo Bureau, the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., and the Chinese Embassy in Iceland.

In a speech, Dai Ke, counsellor of the Economic and Commercial Office of the Chinese Embassy in Iceland, said the two countries have enormous potential for cooperation in clean energy, digital economy and green development. He hoped Icelandic companies would seize opportunities at the CIIE to further expand trade with China.

Zhang Weimin, assistant president of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), said the CIIE has become an important platform for Icelandic products to enter the Chinese market and for Icelandic companies to explore the Chinese market. Iceland has participated in the CIIE for six consecutive years.

After signing the memorandum of cooperation, Kristinn Bjornsson, project manager of Business Iceland, told Xinhua that several companies have reported outcomes worthwhile from participating in the exhibition. Business Iceland is responsible for promoting Icelandic exports.

Bjornsson added that considering Iceland's small size and China's enormous market, more and more Icelandic companies are interested in participating in the CIIE, a growing testament to the countries' relationship. China is Iceland's largest trading partner in Asia.

Staff from the China International Import Expo Bureau also introduced the exhibition areas of the 7th CIIE to the Icelandic guests at the symposium and answered questions from Icelandic company representatives.

This year, the 7th CIIE will be held in Shanghai from November 5 to November 10.