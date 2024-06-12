﻿
Biz / Event

16th Straits Forum to be held in Fujian

Xinhua
  18:08 UTC+8, 2024-06-12       0
Xinhua
  18:08 UTC+8, 2024-06-12       0

The 16th Straits Forum will be held in east China's Fujian Province from mid-June, a mainland spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The main conference is scheduled to commence on June 15, with the primary venue set up in the coastal city of Xiamen, said Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

Around 7,000 people from diverse backgrounds in Taiwan have been invited to participate in the forum, including representatives from political parties, event co-sponsors, professionals from various industries, leaders of social organizations, and members of religious circles, according to Chen.

A total of 50 events will be held during this week-long forum, focusing on promoting cultural and economic exchanges and communication among the youth and people at the primary level across the Taiwan Strait, the spokesperson said.

The forum will be co-hosted by 86 institutions from both sides of the Strait and preparations are nearly complete, he added.

The first Straits Forum was held in 2009 in Fujian with more than 8,000 participants from Taiwan.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
