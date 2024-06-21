Shanghai mayor meets with Continental CEO

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with Nikolai Setzer, CEO of Continental AG, on June 18.

Gong highlighted that automobiles are a key industry for Shanghai, which has become a global hub for auto innovation. He added that the city is enhancing its entire industry chain, from R&D and trial production to intelligent manufacturing and travel services, aiming to become a leading center for intelligent new-energy vehicles.

Gong expressed hope that Continental would establish more major projects and business units in Shanghai, collaborate with local enterprises, universities, and research institutes, and achieve significant results in intelligent manufacturing and industrial incubation.

Setzer expressed his delight that Continental is part of Shanghai’s success story, calling the decision to invest in the city 30 years ago both proud and wise. He affirmed Continental’s commitment to building an innovation ecosystem and increasing investment to support the development of China’s auto industry and provide solutions for future mobility.

Continental, a renowned automotive parts supplier, has its China headquarters in Shanghai.