﻿
Biz / Event

Shanghai mayor meets with Continental CEO

SHINE
  13:50 UTC+8, 2024-06-21       0
Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with Nikolai Setzer, CEO of Continental AG, on June 18.
SHINE
  13:50 UTC+8, 2024-06-21       0
Shanghai mayor meets with Continental CEO

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng poses for a picture with Nikolai Setzer, CEO of Continental AG, on June 18.

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with Nikolai Setzer, CEO of Continental AG, on June 18.

Gong highlighted that automobiles are a key industry for Shanghai, which has become a global hub for auto innovation. He added that the city is enhancing its entire industry chain, from R&D and trial production to intelligent manufacturing and travel services, aiming to become a leading center for intelligent new-energy vehicles.

Gong expressed hope that Continental would establish more major projects and business units in Shanghai, collaborate with local enterprises, universities, and research institutes, and achieve significant results in intelligent manufacturing and industrial incubation.

Setzer expressed his delight that Continental is part of Shanghai’s success story, calling the decision to invest in the city 30 years ago both proud and wise. He affirmed Continental’s commitment to building an innovation ecosystem and increasing investment to support the development of China’s auto industry and provide solutions for future mobility.

Continental, a renowned automotive parts supplier, has its China headquarters in Shanghai.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     