Shanghai Party Secretary meets with Sanofi CEO

Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining met with Paul Hudson, Chief Executive Officer of Sanofi, on Wednesday.

Chen emphasized that biopharmaceutical is one of three pillar industries for Shanghai. The city plans to implement pilot policies and measures targeting basic research, clinical trials, regulation, and health insurance to foster innovation in biopharmaceutical technology, ultimately enhancing public health and well-being.

Chen welcomed Sanofi to seize opportunities amid Shanghai's industrial transformation by increasing investments and establishing more R&D and manufacturing facilities in the city. He assured that Shanghai will continue to improve its business environment, providing better services to enterprises so as to lay the foundation for their long-term stable growth.

Hudson highlighted Sanofi's robust presence in the Chinese market in more than 40 years and its commitment to continued investment. He commended Shanghai's excellent business environment, industry strengths, technological advancements, and skilled talent pool, noting the positive impact of the city's forward-thinking policies. Sanofi will enhance its presence in Shanghai, bringing more innovative technologies and products to benefit patients, he added.