Shanghai Party Secretary meets with global pharma executives

Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining met with Hubertus von Baumbach, Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors, Boehringer Ingelheim, and Eric Tse, CEO of Sino Biopharm.
Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining met with Hubertus von Baumbach, Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors, Boehringer Ingelheim, and Eric Tse, CEO of Sino Biopharm, on Tuesday.

Chen congratulated the companies on their strategic cooperation and invited them to leverage their strengths to expand global innovative R&D, clinical research, and manufacturing in Shanghai. He encouraged them to adapt to market demands and introduce new businesses and services for mutual benefit.

Baumbach praised Shanghai’s innovation and service efficiency, reaffirming the company’s commitment to deepen its presence in China and Shanghai. He highlighted plans to enhance basic research, clinical cooperation, manufacturing, and business expansion, aiming to develop and register innovative drugs simultaneously with global standards to benefit patients.

In April, Boehringer Ingelheim and Sino Biopharm signed a strategic pact to bring advanced cancer treatments to China.

They will co-develop and commercialize Boehringer Ingelheim’s late-stage oncology products, targeting liposarcoma, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, small cell lung cancer, and neuroendocrine carcinoma.

Boehringer Ingelheim’s pipeline includes treatments for mental health, oncology, and metabolic disorders. Over the next five years, it plans to invest 3.5 billion yuan (US$484 million) in R&D for human pharmaceuticals in China and aims to secure over 30 new medicine or indication approvals.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
