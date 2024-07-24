﻿
Biz / Event

Over 150 international businesses sign up to attend their 7th CIIE

Xinhua
  21:37 UTC+8, 2024-07-24       0
More than 150 international businesses have signed up to attend the China International Import Expo in Shanghai for a seventh time, having attended all previous CIIEs.
Xinhua
  21:37 UTC+8, 2024-07-24       0

More than 150 international businesses have signed up to attend the China International Import Expo in Shanghai for a seventh time, having attended all previous CIIEs, organizers said on Wednesday.

To date, the total contracted exhibition area has exceeded 360,000 square meters, Sun Chenghai, deputy director of the CIIE Bureau, said at a news briefing.

He noted that this year will include a special new materials zone for the first time, aiming to create an international exchange platform for the promotion of innovation and development in the new materials industry.

To showcase key elements of future travel, this year's automotive zone will include exhibitors in areas such as autonomous driving, the low-altitude economy and new types of energy storage for vehicles, Sun said.

More than 50 countries and international organizations have confirmed their participation in the 2024 CIIE's national comprehensive exhibition, including Norway, Benin, Burundi and UNICEF, which will be participating for the first time, he noted.

The seventh CIIE will be held in Shanghai from November 5 to November 10.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
China International Import Expo
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     