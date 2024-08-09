Bazaar highlights seasonal offerings from Kashgar
A food bazaar featuring seasonal offerings, fresh fruit and handicrafts from Kashgar in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region is being held in the city to promote the region's agricultural products and its rich dietary culture.
The three-day fair, as part of the city's summer consumption campaign, features nearly two dozen retailers offering Kashgar food and culture.
Shanghai has been pairing with the Kashgar prefecture to assist in its development and promotion of local products for more than a decade.
The Shanghai fair could help promote Kashgar products to domestic shoppers and overseas visitors during the summer travel peak by fully leveraging the "Shanghai Summer" promotional campaigns, said Liu Min, the Shanghai Commerce Commission's deputy director.
Kashgar products have found their way into local retailers in recent years through continuous efforts by the city government's poverty alleviation working groups. At Freshippo, overall sales of Xinjiang products jumped 150 percent from four years ago.
Through the end of September, fresh fruit and dairy products from Xinjiang are also available at local online groceries including Bailian's online shopping site, Freshippo and Dingdong Maicai.
Event info:
Date: August 9-11, 9am-9:30pm
Admission: free
Address: Oriental Pearl TV Tower, No. 1 Century Avenue, Pudong New Area 浦东新区陆家嘴世纪大道 1 号东方明珠城市广场