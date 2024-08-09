Bazaar highlights seasonal offerings from Kashgar

A food bazaar featuring seasonal offerings, fresh fruit and handicrafts from Kashgar in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region is being held in the city to promote the region's agricultural products and its rich dietary culture.

The three-day fair, as part of the city's summer consumption campaign, features nearly two dozen retailers offering Kashgar food and culture.

Shanghai has been pairing with the Kashgar prefecture to assist in its development and promotion of local products for more than a decade.