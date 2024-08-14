Latest fabrics on show at textiles fair's autumn edition

Domestic and international brands are seeing an increasing demand for fabrics from makers of clothing and home and bath accessories, Shanghai Daily learned at the ongoing Intertextile Shanghai Home Textiles fair.

With over 900 exhibitors from 15 countries and regions, the size of this year's fair has exceeded that of 2019, with exhibitors continuing to bring their latest technologies and offerings to the event.

This year's autumn edition kicked off on Wednesday, with 14 product zones attracting 11 buyer delegations from 15 countries, including India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Morocco, Spain, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The three-day fair spans 100,000 square meters of exhibition space in four halls, and specialty pavilions for overseas countries and regions, including the Turkish Pavilion, Belgium Zone Pavilion and Uzbekistan Pavilion, have been set up to present offerings with distinctive regional and geological features.

The 3M Thinsulate fabric, a synthetic thermal insulation material that serves as an alternative to feathers, was among the highlights.

A representative from a local distributors said it had been busy with inquiries from customers thanks to a rising awareness for high-functionality materials and sustainable concepts in recent years.

Hakan Yilseli, sales and brand chief at Turkish textiles vendor Weavers Tekstil, said the company has been exhibiting at the fair for 10 years.

"The easy connection between Shanghai and many other overseas destinations has been an important factor for us to set up an exhibition space to target all kinds of customers," he said.