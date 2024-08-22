﻿
Biz / Event

World's largest gaming event kicks off in Germany

Xinhua
  17:31 UTC+8, 2024-08-22       0
The world's largest event for computer and video games kicked off on Wednesday.
Xinhua
  17:31 UTC+8, 2024-08-22       0
World's largest gaming event kicks off in Germany
Reuters

Two people in costumes are seen during the 2024 Gamescom computer and video game industry event in Cologne, Germany, on August 21.

The world's largest event for computer and video games kicked off on Wednesday.

The fair opened its doors to trade visitors and the media on Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, thousands of gaming fans gathered at the exhibition center in Cologne, where the event is taking place, from 1pm local time.

Jointly organized by the Cologne Exhibition Center (Koelnmesse) and the German Games Industry Association, gamescom 2024 has attracted more than 1,400 exhibitors from 64 countries and regions, up 15 percent compared to 2023. The number of country pavilions has also hit a new record high of 48, up from 37 in 2023.

Chinese game developers have been in the spotlight at gamescom for the last few years, senior project manager at Koelnmesse Grace Pan told Xinhua. The number of Chinese exhibitors at this gaming event has been on the rise steadily, and game companies such as Tencent, NetEase, HoYoverse, Hypergryph and Papergames have been consistently present at the trade fair, said Pan.

Gamescom is widely considered one of the three most important gaming events in the world, together with the Electronic Entertainment Expo in the United States and the Tokyo Game Show.

This year's event will run until August 25.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
NetEase
Tencent
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     