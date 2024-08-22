World's largest gaming event kicks off in Germany

The world's largest event for computer and video games kicked off on Wednesday.

The fair opened its doors to trade visitors and the media on Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, thousands of gaming fans gathered at the exhibition center in Cologne, where the event is taking place, from 1pm local time.

Jointly organized by the Cologne Exhibition Center (Koelnmesse) and the German Games Industry Association, gamescom 2024 has attracted more than 1,400 exhibitors from 64 countries and regions, up 15 percent compared to 2023. The number of country pavilions has also hit a new record high of 48, up from 37 in 2023.

Chinese game developers have been in the spotlight at gamescom for the last few years, senior project manager at Koelnmesse Grace Pan told Xinhua. The number of Chinese exhibitors at this gaming event has been on the rise steadily, and game companies such as Tencent, NetEase, HoYoverse, Hypergryph and Papergames have been consistently present at the trade fair, said Pan.

Gamescom is widely considered one of the three most important gaming events in the world, together with the Electronic Entertainment Expo in the United States and the Tokyo Game Show.

This year's event will run until August 25.