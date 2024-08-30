﻿
Biz / Event

China's 2024 services trade fair to boost global trade

Xinhua
  20:03 UTC+8, 2024-08-30       0
The upcoming China International Fair for Trade in Services will serve as an important platform for deepening international cooperation.
The upcoming China International Fair for Trade in Services will serve as an important platform for deepening international cooperation, injecting new impetus into global economic development, China's Ministry of Commerce said on Friday.

This year's CIFTIS, scheduled in Beijing from September 12 to 16, will continue to focus on the theme "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," according to Tang Wenhong, assistant minister of commerce.

More than 80 countries and international organizations will hold exhibitions at the fair, with 13 of them, including Portugal and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations holding independent offline exhibitions for the first time, Tang told a press conference.

France will be the guest of honor and a special national pavilion will be built to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and France.

More than 420 Fortune Global 500 and leading enterprises have confirmed their offline participation in the fair, Tang said.

As the world's first comprehensive international exhibition platform focusing on services trade, the CIFTIS has been successfully held for 10 sessions, attracting over 900,000 attendees and exhibitors from 197 countries and regions.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
