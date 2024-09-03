9th FOCAC Ministerial Conference held in Beijing

The Ninth Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation was held on Tuesday in Beijing, laying the groundwork for the forthcoming FOCAC Beijing summit.

Foreign ministers and economic ministers from 53 African member countries of the FOCAC, and representatives of the African Union and other regional and international organizations were among more than 300 attendees of the meeting.

The implementation of the outcomes of the Eighth Ministerial Conference of the FOCAC in 2021, and results of China-Africa development cooperation and China's assistance to Africa were reported at the conference, which also reviewed and adopted the agenda and draft outcome document of the forthcoming summit.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at the conference that the rise of the Global South represented by China and Africa is profoundly influencing the development of human society.

This summit will surely set a new milestone for the Global South to move forward together toward modernization, said Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

Since the Eighth Ministerial Conference of the FOCAC was held three years ago, the building of the China-Africa community with a shared future has been elevated to a new level, Wang noted, adding that China and Africa have worked together to enhance connectivity, and China has been Africa's largest trading partner for 15 consecutive years.

China and Africa have combined their efforts in implementing the Global Development Initiative, the Global Civilization Initiative and the Global Security Initiative, Wang said.

Stronger solidarity and coordination among the 2.8 billion Chinese and African people will surely inject new momentum into the Global South cooperation, he noted.

During the conference, representatives from African countries said the African side will work closely with China to make this summit a success. They also expressed willingness to deepen comprehensive cooperation with China so as to realize common development and prosperity.