﻿
Biz / Event

Beijing Xiangshan Forum to open next week

Xinhua
  22:03 UTC+8, 2024-09-04       0
More than 500 participants from over 90 official delegations have confirmed their attendance at the 11th Beijing Xiangshan Forum scheduled for September 12-14 as of Tuesday.
Xinhua
  22:03 UTC+8, 2024-09-04       0

More than 500 participants from over 90 official delegations have confirmed their attendance at the 11th Beijing Xiangshan Forum scheduled for September 12-14 as of Tuesday, according to the organizer of the forum.

Wu Jiangang, a member of the preparatory work committee for the forum, said during a press briefing on Wednesday that more than 30 defense ministers and chiefs of defense force are among the participants.

More than 200 experts from home and abroad will also participate in the event, Wu noted.

Themed "Promoting Peace for a Shared Future," this year's forum consists of four plenary sessions, eight special sessions, as well as other feature activities.

While continuing to provide an equal dialogue and collective voice platform for developing countries and small and medium-sized countries, the forum further expands the participation of developed countries such as European countries and the United States, as well as major emerging countries, Wu said, noting that this concerted effort will facilitate both South-South cooperation and North-South cooperation.

Initiated in 2006, the Beijing Xiangshan Forum is a high-level security and defense forum in Asia-Pacific with significant international influence.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     