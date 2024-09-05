Xi proposes partnership actions to jointly advance modernization with Africa

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday that China stands ready to work with Africa to implement 10 partnership actions to jointly advance modernization.

One-third of the world's population lives in China and Africa, and there will be no global modernization without the modernization of China and Africa, Xi said in a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

The 10 actions, to be implemented in the next three years, cover areas of mutual learning among civilizations, trade prosperity, industrial chain cooperation, connectivity, development cooperation, health, agriculture and livelihoods, people-to-people and cultural exchanges, green development and common security, he said.

Xi proposed that the overall characterization of China-Africa relations be elevated to an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era.

He also proposed that bilateral relations between China and all African countries having diplomatic ties with China be elevated to the level of strategic relations.

Thanks to nearly 70 years of tireless efforts from both sides, the China-Africa relationship is now at its best in history, Xi said.

Expounding on the 10 partnership actions, Xi said for mutual learning among civilizations, China stands ready to work with Africa to build a platform for governance experience sharing, a China-Africa knowledge network for development, and 25 centers on China and Africa studies.

China will invite 1,000 members of African political parties to China to deepen exchanges of experience in party and state governance.

For trade prosperity, Xi said China will voluntarily and unilaterally open its market wider and has decided to give all the least developed countries having diplomatic relations with China, including 33 countries in Africa, zero-tariff treatment for 100 percent tariff lines.

This has made China the first major developing country and the first major economy to take such a step, which will help turn China's big market into Africa's big opportunity, Xi said.

China will expand market access for African agricultural products, deepen cooperation with Africa in e-commerce and other areas, and launch a "China-Africa quality enhancement program," he said.

He also stated China's readiness to enter into framework agreements on economic partnership for shared development with African countries to provide long-term, stable and predictable institutional guarantee for trade and investment between the two sides.

To strengthen industrial chain cooperation, China is willing to push forward the Pilot Zone for In-depth China-Africa Economic and Trade Cooperation, and launch an empowerment program for African small and medium-sized enterprises.

A China-Africa digital technology cooperation center will be jointly built, and 20 digital demonstration projects will be initiated to embrace together the latest round of technological revolution and industrial transformation, Xi said.

In terms of partnership action for connectivity, China is prepared to carry out 30 infrastructure connectivity projects in Africa, and promote together high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, Xi said.

As for development cooperation, China is ready to release a joint statement on deepening cooperation within the framework of the Global Development Initiative with Africa, and implement 1,000 "small and beautiful" livelihood projects, said Xi.

Regarding the partnership action for health, Xi said China is ready to establish with Africa a hospitals alliance and joint medical centers, send 2,000 medical personnel to Africa, and launch 20 programs of health facilities and malaria treatment.

To improve agriculture and livelihoods, China will provide Africa with 1 billion yuan (US$140 million) in emergency food assistance, send 500 agricultural experts, and establish a China-Africa agricultural science and technology innovation alliance.

Efforts will be made to encourage two-way investment for new business operations by Chinese and African companies, enable Africa to retain added value, and create at least 1 million jobs for Africa.

In terms of people-to-people exchanges, China will establish an engineering technology academy and build 10 Luban Workshops with Africa. About 60,000 training opportunities will be provided to the African people, mainly for women and young people, Xi said.

The two sides have also agreed to designate 2026 as the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges.

As for green development, China is ready to launch 30 clean energy projects in Africa, create a China-Africa forum on peaceful use of nuclear technology, establish together 30 joint laboratories, and collaborate on satellite remote sensing and lunar and deep-space exploration.

To ensure common security, China is willing to build with Africa a partnership for implementing the Global Security Initiative (GSI) and make it a fine example of the GSI cooperation. The country will also give Africa 1 billion yuan of grants in military assistance, Xi said.

To implement the 10 partnership actions, the Chinese government will provide 360 billion yuan of financial support through the next three years, he said.