﻿
Biz / Event

Pujiang Innovation Forum to lay bare Shanghai's vision and global network

Xinhua
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-09-07       0
Shanghai, aiming to become a global science and technology hub, is at the forefront of fostering international cooperation in innovation.
Xinhua
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-09-07       0
Pujiang Innovation Forum to lay bare Shanghai's vision and global network

As global challenges accelerate, technological innovation has become a vital force for peace and development. Shanghai, aiming to become a global science and technology hub, is at the forefront of fostering international cooperation in innovation.

The 2024 Pujiang Innovation Forum, co-hosted by China’s Ministry of Science and Technology and the Shanghai government, opens today. Over the past decade, the forum has emerged as a key platform for global science and technology collaboration. It supports China’s strategy of innovation-driven development and strengthens Shanghai’s efforts to become a leading international innovation center.

Driving Future Innovation

Launched in 2008, the Pujiang Innovation Forum serves as a meeting point for global experts to discuss pressing issues in science and technology. The forum has covered various themes, including climate change, nuclear fusion, and clean energy, with an emphasis on advancing international cooperation.

The 2023 forum highlighted the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor as a prime example of global scientific collaboration.

ITER, which aims to achieve controlled nuclear fusion, involves countries that together represent half of the world’s population and 80 percent of its industrial capacity.

Climate change has been a consistent theme. In 2022, the forum focused on the global mission for low-carbon technologies, with experts calling for increased investment in clean energy and stronger international collaboration.

Innovative ideas discussed at the forum often become reality. For example, in 2012, discussions on electric vehicles anticipated the industry’s rise, with experts focusing on key issues like component development.

Pujiang Innovation Forum to lay bare Shanghai's vision and global network

Expanding Global Networks

The Pujiang Innovation Forum has created a growing global network for technological cooperation. Since 2012, a “Guest Country of Honor” has participated every year, with nations like Germany, the UK, and Brazil contributing to high-level exchanges. In 2023, Brazil became the first South American guest country, reflecting the forum’s expanding global reach.

This year, Hungary is the guest country, continuing the trend of fostering international scientific partnerships. The forum will host over 300 experts from around 40 countries, including the US, Japan, and the UK.

Shanghai has also extended its influence globally by organizing sub-forums in cities like London and Toronto, further showcasing Chinese innovation to the world.

Building an Innovation Ecosystem

For innovation to thrive, collaboration between talent, technology, projects, and capital is essential. The Pujiang forum, along with the InnoMatch EXPO and WeStart, has created platforms for such collaboration. These conferences facilitate connections between businesses, research teams, and investors, ensuring that Shanghai remains a key destination for technological entrepreneurship.

This year, the forum will focus on “Towards an Open Environment for Scientific and Technological Innovation.” There will be discussions on cutting-edge topics like quantum technology, future materials, and scientific ethics. With participants from around the world, the forum will strengthen Shanghai’s position as a global innovation leader.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Cao Qian
Honor
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     