Pujiang Innovation Forum to lay bare Shanghai's vision and global network

Shanghai, aiming to become a global science and technology hub, is at the forefront of fostering international cooperation in innovation.

As global challenges accelerate, technological innovation has become a vital force for peace and development. Shanghai, aiming to become a global science and technology hub, is at the forefront of fostering international cooperation in innovation. The 2024 Pujiang Innovation Forum, co-hosted by China’s Ministry of Science and Technology and the Shanghai government, opens today. Over the past decade, the forum has emerged as a key platform for global science and technology collaboration. It supports China’s strategy of innovation-driven development and strengthens Shanghai’s efforts to become a leading international innovation center.

Driving Future Innovation Launched in 2008, the Pujiang Innovation Forum serves as a meeting point for global experts to discuss pressing issues in science and technology. The forum has covered various themes, including climate change, nuclear fusion, and clean energy, with an emphasis on advancing international cooperation. The 2023 forum highlighted the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor as a prime example of global scientific collaboration. ITER, which aims to achieve controlled nuclear fusion, involves countries that together represent half of the world’s population and 80 percent of its industrial capacity. Climate change has been a consistent theme. In 2022, the forum focused on the global mission for low-carbon technologies, with experts calling for increased investment in clean energy and stronger international collaboration. Innovative ideas discussed at the forum often become reality. For example, in 2012, discussions on electric vehicles anticipated the industry’s rise, with experts focusing on key issues like component development.

Expanding Global Networks The Pujiang Innovation Forum has created a growing global network for technological cooperation. Since 2012, a “Guest Country of Honor” has participated every year, with nations like Germany, the UK, and Brazil contributing to high-level exchanges. In 2023, Brazil became the first South American guest country, reflecting the forum’s expanding global reach. This year, Hungary is the guest country, continuing the trend of fostering international scientific partnerships. The forum will host over 300 experts from around 40 countries, including the US, Japan, and the UK. Shanghai has also extended its influence globally by organizing sub-forums in cities like London and Toronto, further showcasing Chinese innovation to the world.