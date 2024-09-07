﻿
Biz / Event

Shanghai launches 10-billion-yuan fund to foster future industries

Xinhua
  22:19 UTC+8, 2024-09-07       0
The Chinese financial hub of Shanghai on Saturday announced the establishment of a 10-billion-yuan (US$1.41 billion) fund to nurture future industries.
Xinhua
  22:19 UTC+8, 2024-09-07       0

The Chinese financial hub of Shanghai on Saturday announced the establishment of a 10-billion-yuan (US$1.41 billion) fund to nurture future industries.

According to the Science and Technology Commission of Shanghai Municipality, the fund is fully financed by the Shanghai government and has a term of 15 years that can be extended by an additional three years if required.

It aims to boost confidence in early-stage technology investment and accelerate the transformation of cutting-edge innovations into new quality productive forces.

The Shanghai State-owned Capital Investment Co, Ltd will lead the creation of a market-oriented platform to manage the fund.

This is a key step as Shanghai continues its rapid ascent to becoming a global hub for scientific and technological innovation.

The announcement was made during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Pujiang Innovation Forum, which was co-hosted by China's Ministry of Science and Technology and the Shanghai municipal government. The forum runs from September 7 to 10.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     