﻿
Biz / Event

China-Hungary Science Innovation Day inaugurated

Xinhua
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-09-07       0
As the Guest Country of Honor at the 2024 Pujiang Innovation Forum, Hungary will participate in a series of events aimed at strengthening scientific and technological cooperation.
Xinhua
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-09-07       0

This year marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Hungary, with both nations elevating their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership. As the Guest Country of Honor at the 2024 Pujiang Innovation Forum, Hungary will participate in a series of events aimed at strengthening scientific and technological cooperation.

Led by Deputy State Secretary László Bodis from Hungary’s Ministry of Culture and Innovation, the Hungarian delegation will take part in the inaugural “China-Hungary Science Innovation Day.”

Key events include the launch ceremony at the forum’s opening, the 10th China-Hungary Science and Technology Cooperation Committee meeting, and a joint evening gala — “China-Hungary Night” — which will bring together forum participants.

The agenda also features the China-Hungary sub-forum, focused on innovation in healthcare and medical research, as well as cooperation between traditional Chinese medicine and Western practices.

Additional highlights include a “Smart Hungary” project, a special exhibition at the InnoMatch EXPO, and participation in the WeStart summit and other thematic sessions.

These initiatives are designed to create new opportunities for China-Hungary collaboration in science and innovation, further strengthening their partnership and driving forward key developments in areas such as healthcare and technological entrepreneurship.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Cao Qian
Honor
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     