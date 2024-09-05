China-Hungary Science Innovation Day inaugurated

This year marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Hungary, with both nations elevating their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership. As the Guest Country of Honor at the 2024 Pujiang Innovation Forum, Hungary will participate in a series of events aimed at strengthening scientific and technological cooperation.

Led by Deputy State Secretary László Bodis from Hungary’s Ministry of Culture and Innovation, the Hungarian delegation will take part in the inaugural “China-Hungary Science Innovation Day.”

Key events include the launch ceremony at the forum’s opening, the 10th China-Hungary Science and Technology Cooperation Committee meeting, and a joint evening gala — “China-Hungary Night” — which will bring together forum participants.

The agenda also features the China-Hungary sub-forum, focused on innovation in healthcare and medical research, as well as cooperation between traditional Chinese medicine and Western practices.

Additional highlights include a “Smart Hungary” project, a special exhibition at the InnoMatch EXPO, and participation in the WeStart summit and other thematic sessions.

These initiatives are designed to create new opportunities for China-Hungary collaboration in science and innovation, further strengthening their partnership and driving forward key developments in areas such as healthcare and technological entrepreneurship.