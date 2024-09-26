Shanghai invites more investment in the automotive sector
Shanghai invites global auto industry leaders to invest in the growth of its world-class automotive sector, Mayor Gong Zheng said on Thursday.
Gong made the remark during a meeting with Kevin Clark, chairman and CEO of Aptiv, a global auto parts manufacturer that has established three Asia-Pacific headquarters, four manufacturing facilities, and two technology centers in Shanghai.
Gong said the automotive sector was one of the key industries driving Shanghai's development with the city committed to being a global leader in intelligent new-energy vehicles while continually empowering the auto and mobility ecosystem with the goal of creating a world-class automotive industry.
Gong encouraged Aptiv and other global companies to increase their investment in Shanghai and enhance local innovation capacities, industry partnerships, and supply chains. These efforts will be essential to building the city's modern industrial system and advanced manufacturing sector, Gong said.
Clark said China is home to Aptiv's largest production base. With 30 years of investment in the country, Aptiv has consistently maintained a positive outlook on the rapidly evolving Chinese market and has developed a robust industrial ecosystem there.
He expressed confidence in the future growth of both China and Shanghai, affirming the company's dedication to boosting investment, expanding capacity, and establishing a fully automated facility to create safer, greener, and more connected mobility solutions for the future.