Shanghai invites more investment in the automotive sector

Shanghai invites global auto industry leaders to invest in the growth of its world-class automotive sector, Mayor Gong Zheng said on Thursday.



Gong made the remark during a meeting with Kevin Clark, chairman and CEO of Aptiv, a global auto parts manufacturer that has established three Asia-Pacific headquarters, four manufacturing facilities, and two technology centers in Shanghai.



Gong said the automotive sector was one of the key industries driving Shanghai's development with the city committed to being a global leader in intelligent new-energy vehicles while continually empowering the auto and mobility ecosystem with the goal of creating a world-class automotive industry.