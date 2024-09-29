Iconic fashion brands on show in pop-up stores
Fashion and lifestyle brands, jewelry exhibitions and the latest apparel tie-ups are leveraging historic community neighborhoods in downtown Shanghai to impress shoppers and travelers.
Several fashion and lifestyle events to be staged during the upcoming weeklong holiday and the following months bring to the city a full range of colorful items and lively scenes.
At the Zhangyuan neighborhood in downtown Jing'an District, HUNTER is presenting a playful and fresh visual presentation through distinctive design elements and interactive immersive experience.
The British heritage brand famous for its iconic Original Wellington boot brought its first offline store on Chinese mainland to the bustling leisure and shopping area with shoes, apparels and accessories.
Also in Zhangyuan, the CASA Dolce & Gabbana brings to the domestic audience its high jewelry and watch pieces exhibition, which are are on show for the first time on such scale outside of Italy.
It includes 51 pieces from the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Gioielleria and Alta Orologeria (high end jewelry and watch collections) embellished with rare gems and splendid diamonds to fully reflect the craftsmanship and sophisticated metalworking techniques.
Holographic presentations are also offered for viewers to showcase the collections with enchanting visuals.
The Cutie Circus series collaboration between fashion stylist Harry Lambert and ZARA was unveiled at the time-limited store on Anfu Road earlier this month.
Around 70 tie-up offerings were staged through colourful palette and design patterns to reflect the retro style and joyful spirit.
The two-story limited-time store on Anfu Road covering a total area of 500 square meters will run through mid November to host selected clothes and home items as well as tie-up pieces with global designers.
Event info:
HUNTER Zhangyuan Pop-up Store
Date: September 26, 2024 – March 31, 2025
Admission: free
Address: 张园W10栋 静安区茂名北路188弄
188 Maoming Road N, Jing'an District
CASA DOLCE & GABBANA
Date: October 1-7
Admission: free
Opening Hours: 11:00 – 20:00
Address: 张园W5 栋 静安区茂名北路240号
No. 240 Maoming Road N, Jing'an District