Iconic fashion brands on show in pop-up stores

Fashion and lifestyle brands, jewelry exhibitions and the latest apparel tie-ups are leveraging historic community neighborhoods in downtown Shanghai to impress shoppers and travelers.

Several fashion and lifestyle events to be staged during the upcoming weeklong holiday and the following months bring to the city a full range of colorful items and lively scenes.

At the Zhangyuan neighborhood in downtown Jing'an District, HUNTER is presenting a playful and fresh visual presentation through distinctive design elements and interactive immersive experience.

The British heritage brand famous for its iconic Original Wellington boot brought its first offline store on Chinese mainland to the bustling leisure and shopping area with shoes, apparels and accessories.