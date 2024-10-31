﻿
CIIE in the eyes of global CEOs | LEGOLAND: Building memories that last a lifetime

John Jakobsen
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-11-05
LEGOLAND Resorts COO John Jakobsen says the China market has a very favorable business environment and is a strategic market for Merlin Entertainments Group.
John Jakobsen
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-11-05       0

Editor's note:

The China International Import Expo has become a popular platform for global firms to connect with China and the world since its inception in 2018. We invite some global chiefs attending the 7th CIIE to present how they view the event, and what they will share this year.

CIIE in the eyes of global CEOs | LEGOLAND: Building memories that last a lifetime

John Jakobsen, chief operating officer of LEGOLAND® Resorts

The China International Import Expo is a pivotal platform for China's high-level opening-up and a bridge between China and the world. LEGOLAND Shanghai Resort has been an old friend of the CIIE, and our project agreement was signed at the 2020 CIIE.

LEGOLAND has had a long-standing connection with the event, and each year we attend, we have new gains and new insights. China is the world's second-largest theme park market and is showing continuous growth, and Chinese consumers are passionate about theme parks.

The China market has a very favorable business environment and is a strategic market for Merlin Entertainments Group. Thanks to the dynamic development of the Chinese market, its economic vitality has added impetus to the world economy. We believe that as China continues to open up, international businesses in China will explore more development opportunities.

Located in Fengjing Town, Jinshan District, the LEGOLAND Shanghai Resort is the ultimate LEGO theme park and hotel destination for kids aged 2-12 and their families. It is already one of the most anticipated theme parks in the Yangtze River Delta region.

The booth of LEGOLAND Shanghai Resort at this year's CIIE features the Monkey King from the first LEGO Brand created IP inspired by a traditional Chinese story, LEGO MONKIE KID. This character will also appear in the globally debuting LEGO MONKIE KID themed area at LEGOLAND Shanghai Resort when it opens, conveying courage, and friendship, and fostering kids' imagination and creativity.

The popular attraction of LEGOLAND, The Dragon Coaster, is featured at the booth, bringing more surprises and expectations to visitors.

As the first international IP family theme park in the Yangtze River Delta region, it will offer more than 75 interactive rides, exciting shows and attractions that let kids and adults play, ride, climb, build, and grow together. So far, LEGOLAND Shanghai Resort has received comprehensive support from all levels of government from planning to construction.

In the future, we have strong confidence to seize opportunities China's market brings, bring immersive experience to Chinese market and consumers, and support the high-quality development of the cultural and tourism industry.

Source: SHINE
﻿
