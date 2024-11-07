Role of youth in future growth showcased at economic forum

In a world increasingly driven by digitalization and innovation, the prominent role of youth in shaping the future was underlined at the 7th Hongqiao International Economic Forum. Among the standout speakers was Yao Ming, the renowned basketball player and founder of the Yao Foundation.

The theme of the forum resonated deeply with the growing acknowledgment of millennials and Gen Z as indispensable drivers of societal progress and globalization.

Hugo Duminil-Copin, a professor from the University of Geneva and Fields Medal laureate, emphasized the unique position young people occupy in the realm of technological innovation. Speaking from personal experience, he shared how many of his significant breakthroughs came during his youth.

“Innovation stems from fresh perspectives, and it is often the fearless curiosity of young minds that bridges disparate concepts to find pivotal solutions,” he said.

Historical milestones in discovery, he argued, frequently emerge from the bold and open-minded thoughts characteristic of youth.

The importance of youth in scientific fields was echoed by Zhang Yongmin, a member of the French National Academy of Pharmacy. He highlighted the collaborative research efforts between the Sorbonne University and Peking University in developing antiviral medications, noting promising results in combating hepatitis C and influenza. Zhang, who has participated in numerous Sino-French youth innovation and entrepreneurship competitions, reflected on the rapid growth and sophistication of young talent.

“What was once merely following the leader has evolved into running alongside them," Zhang said. "My hope for the next 20 to 30 years is that we can emerge as leaders in certain areas.”

He also pointed out the need for timely collaboration and mutual respect.

Yao, speaking to an audience filled with aspiring change-makers, urged young attendees to embrace the vast opportunities the world offers.

“The world is so big; youth must venture out, explore, and see it for themselves," Yao said. "For young people, globalization might just represent a future filled with hope and creativity.”

He encouraged his peers to welcome the myriad challenges and responsibilities ahead.

Duminil-Copin also encouraged young researchers to broaden their horizons by experiencing different cultures and regions. He stressed the need to create supportive environments that allow young individuals to fully explore their unique capabilities and attributes.

"Only through this nurturing can we expect to witness groundbreaking innovations, facilitating the creation of a brighter future for all," he said.