Not feeling well? There's a remedy for that at the CIIE

Skin and respiratory diseases, cervical cancer, as well as bone health are among the many common health topics under the spotlight at the CIIE as medical experts call for a coordinated approach from the private and public sectors.

An "Asthma Patient-Centered Precision Diagnosis and Treatment Expert Initiative" was initiated by experts in the field of respiratory diseases during the CIIE at the booth of French health-care company Sanofi.

It features an interactive device that allows participants to intuitively understand their airway inflammation levels and identify potential type 2 inflammation.

Zhang Min, director of the Department of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine at the First People's Hospital of Shanghai Jiaotong University School of Medicine, said many patients have poorly controlled asthma, which causes a burden on hospitals as treatment becomes more difficult.

In September, the use of a Sanofi immuno-inflammatory medicine to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) was approved in China. The approval was granted faster than in the United States after a shorter review period.