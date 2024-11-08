Not feeling well? There's a remedy for that at the CIIE
Skin and respiratory diseases, cervical cancer, as well as bone health are among the many common health topics under the spotlight at the CIIE as medical experts call for a coordinated approach from the private and public sectors.
An "Asthma Patient-Centered Precision Diagnosis and Treatment Expert Initiative" was initiated by experts in the field of respiratory diseases during the CIIE at the booth of French health-care company Sanofi.
It features an interactive device that allows participants to intuitively understand their airway inflammation levels and identify potential type 2 inflammation.
Zhang Min, director of the Department of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine at the First People's Hospital of Shanghai Jiaotong University School of Medicine, said many patients have poorly controlled asthma, which causes a burden on hospitals as treatment becomes more difficult.
In September, the use of a Sanofi immuno-inflammatory medicine to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) was approved in China. The approval was granted faster than in the United States after a shorter review period.
It has been four years since the global strategy to eliminate cervical cancer as a public health problem was put forward by the World Health Organization. Progress has been recorded in China in recent years through vaccinations, screening and treatment.
A roundtable discussion was moderated by host Cao Kefan during the CIIE that included disease control experts, key health care influencers and MSD China President Anna Van Acker.
Sun Xiaodong, deputy director-general of Shanghai Municipal for Disease Control and Prevention, said recent efforts from the national level to enhance the prevention and vaccination scheme shows strong determination and confidence to combat cervical cancer.
Qiao Youlin, a professor at Peking Union Medical College, noted that it's also essential to find prevention and treatment methods for cervical cancer suitable for China.
"We have the responsibility to transform China's successful experience for other parts of the world and continue to call on the public to jointly contribute to realize worldwide cervical cancer elimination," he said.
Haleon is bringing AI tools to test joint and mobility abilities, as well as self care solutions for oral health and pain relief as it attends the CIIE for the third time.
The company's brands include Caltrate, Centrum, and Sensodyne. It said personalized nutrition consultancy and smart health management tools have been warmly welcomed by consumers.
New offerings such as Centrum Daily Wellness Packs that were first offered to customers during last year's expo have become popular after their commercial launch.
It also plans to deepen collaboration with government, academic institutions and health-care professionals to build health management ecosystems and to promote pain relief and proper measures to protect bone health.