Biz / Event

Logistics: necessary friend of all at CIIE

﻿ Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin
  08:58 UTC+8, 2024-11-08       0
Companies that get things where they need be when they need to be there continue to seek ways to lessen their impact on the environment while being more efficient at the same time.
﻿ Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin
  08:58 UTC+8, 2024-11-08       0

The logistics section is perhaps not the most popular area at the China International Import Expo, but exhibitors here are the keenest to see trade boom, and many of them are "old friends" of the CIIE.

"The transformation toward more sustainable logistics can only succeed at an international level," said Axel Mattern, CEO of Port of Hamburg Marketing (HHM), which explains why the port's representative has attended all seven CIIEs.

"The Chinese market has been our largest market for years," Mattern said. "It is important for us to be present at the CIIE in order to further strengthen our good relationships and gain new ones."

Logistics: necessary friend of all at CIIE

The Port of Hamburg booth at the 7th China International Import Expo. It is a seven-time participant at the event.

The Port of Hamburg is presenting this year under the motto "Sustainable Development in the Context of the Energy Transition," and its booth was surrounded by global logistics giants including FedEx, DHL and UPS.

"The CIIE is an important platform for promoting international trade," said Poh-Yian Koh, senior vice president of FedEx and president of FedEx China. "We are honored to showcase our significant journey in China, highlighting our achievements in network capacity, service offerings, digital innovation and sustainability."

This year marks the 40th anniversary of FedEx in China. And its booth features a distinctive "runway" ceiling design that guides visitors through FedEx milestones over the past 40 years, emphasizing its long-term commitment to the Chinese market.

"From parcels to freight, we expect to help customers streamline their supply chains and grow their businesses, while contributing to high-quality development in China and global economic growth," Koh said.

Logistics: necessary friend of all at CIIE

Poh-Yian Koh, senior vice president of FedEx and president of FedEx China, delivered a speech at its booth.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
China International Import Expo
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     