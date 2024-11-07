Logistics: necessary friend of all at CIIE

The logistics section is perhaps not the most popular area at the China International Import Expo, but exhibitors here are the keenest to see trade boom, and many of them are "old friends" of the CIIE.

"The transformation toward more sustainable logistics can only succeed at an international level," said Axel Mattern, CEO of Port of Hamburg Marketing (HHM), which explains why the port's representative has attended all seven CIIEs.

"The Chinese market has been our largest market for years," Mattern said. "It is important for us to be present at the CIIE in order to further strengthen our good relationships and gain new ones."