Logistics: necessary friend of all at CIIE
The logistics section is perhaps not the most popular area at the China International Import Expo, but exhibitors here are the keenest to see trade boom, and many of them are "old friends" of the CIIE.
"The transformation toward more sustainable logistics can only succeed at an international level," said Axel Mattern, CEO of Port of Hamburg Marketing (HHM), which explains why the port's representative has attended all seven CIIEs.
"The Chinese market has been our largest market for years," Mattern said. "It is important for us to be present at the CIIE in order to further strengthen our good relationships and gain new ones."
The Port of Hamburg is presenting this year under the motto "Sustainable Development in the Context of the Energy Transition," and its booth was surrounded by global logistics giants including FedEx, DHL and UPS.
"The CIIE is an important platform for promoting international trade," said Poh-Yian Koh, senior vice president of FedEx and president of FedEx China. "We are honored to showcase our significant journey in China, highlighting our achievements in network capacity, service offerings, digital innovation and sustainability."
This year marks the 40th anniversary of FedEx in China. And its booth features a distinctive "runway" ceiling design that guides visitors through FedEx milestones over the past 40 years, emphasizing its long-term commitment to the Chinese market.
"From parcels to freight, we expect to help customers streamline their supply chains and grow their businesses, while contributing to high-quality development in China and global economic growth," Koh said.