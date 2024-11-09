Biz / Event

Hearing care heard at Shanghai Events and Conferences during CIIE

﻿ Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin
  21:25 UTC+8, 2024-11-09       0
Hearing care is an integral part of the "silver economy" and relevant education should be delivered in a professional and timely manner, experts said.
﻿ Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin
  21:25 UTC+8, 2024-11-09       0

Hearing care is an integral part of the 'silver economy', and relevant education should be delivered in a professional and timely manner, experts said during a forum of Shanghai Events and Conferences, which were organized for the first time as part of the China International Import Expo.

"If a senior suffers from hearing loss, it can lead to great danger; and little awareness of the issue is even more dangerous," Shao Lei, head of the Institute for Accessibility Development at Tsinghua University, said at the forum co-hosted by the National Speech and Health Research Center and Sonova Group.

Hearing care heard at Shanghai Events and Conferences during CIIE

CIIE Shanghai Events and Conferences presents nearly 100 forums and round tables.

The national census in 2020 indicated that there are 220 million people in China estimated to suffer from hearing difficulties.

"Albeit 68 percent of them are only mild hearing impairments, but their problems may get degraded into serious hearing damage without early intervention," said Liang Wei, deputy director at the China Rehabilitation Research Center for hearing and speech impairment.

"We need to let people know the problem, and guide them through the journey of finding proper hearing care."

He called for better education of hearing care and better services.

Hearing care heard at Shanghai Events and Conferences during CIIE

Fang Fang, vice president of Sonova and its general manager in China

Fang Fang, vice president of Sonova and its general manager in China, said it requires closer interaction among all to address the issue.

At the forum, Sonova, the world's leading firm providing hearing-care solutions, signed agreements with the government and academics to conduct public education and services, while it also debuted Phonak Audeo Sphere Infinio, an AI-assisted hearing aid whose duo chips support neural network.

Hearing care heard at Shanghai Events and Conferences during CIIE

A woman tries Phonak Audeo Sphere Infinio. which makes its China debut at the Shanghai Events and Conferences.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
China International Import Expo
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     