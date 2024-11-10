China International Import Expo closes on a high note

The 7th CIIE concluded successfully on Sunday with tentative deals for a total of US$80.01 billion for one-year purchases of goods and services.

Dong Jun / SHINE

The 7th China International Import Expo concluded on Sunday with tentative deals of US$80.01 billion for one-year purchases of goods and services, up 2 percent over the previous year. Held from November 5 to 10 with its theme of "New Era, Shared Future," the expo has further developed into a nexus for international trade, investment and cultural exchange. The 360,000-square-meter enterprise exhibition at this year's CIIE has seen a record of 3,496 exhibitors from 129 countries and regions attending, including 297 of the world's top 500 and leading enterprises in the industry. On Tuesday, Premier Li Qiang attended the opening ceremony and delivered a keynote speech, saying that China will continue to run large-scale exhibitions, turn the large market into the world's opportunities, and fulfill the principle of openness and mutual benefit with practical actions.

Shen Mengdan / SHINE

The national exhibition of this year's expo brought together 77 countries and international organizations from five continents, with an exhibition area of 30,000 square meters.

Seven countries, including Madagascar and Slovakia, and UNICEF(United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund), took part in the CIIE for the first time, with more than 200 activities presenting various cultural characteristics being held, injecting new vitality into the expo. The China pavilion, with the theme of "promoting Chinese modernization, seeking world development and prosperity," focused on showcasing the achievements and practices of China's reforms, which attracted the attention of many visitors. The exhibitors, with multiple backgrounds and from different countries, are consisted of 1,585 enterprises from 104 "Belt and Road" countries, 1,106 enterprises from 13 Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) countries, and 132 enterprises from 35 least developed countries.

Dong Jun / SHINE

The 7th CIIE especially focused on the development of new quality productive forces, setting up a special zone for new materials for the first time in the technology and equipment exhibition area. More than half of the exhibitors in the automobile exhibition area displaying the latest technologies and innovations such as autonomous driving and new-energy storage. This year, 450 new technologies and products were released, of which more than 100 made their global debut, more than 40 made their Asian debut, and more than 200 made their Chinese debut. The Innovation Incubation Special Zone, was also set up for the first time, focused on 360 innovative projects from 34 countries and regions to help the development of SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) and startups.

Shen Mengdan / SHINE

Wu Zhengping, deputy director general of the CIIE Bureau, said that this year's annual intentional turnover of the expo amounted to a year's intentional turnover of US$ 80.01 billion, an increase of 2 percent over the previous session. The 7th Hongqiao International Economic Forum, which was organized in conjunction with the CIIE each year, contained 19 sub-forums and the release of the World Open Report 2024 and International Symposium, as well as several investment-related round tables and closed-door meetings. More than 300 authoritative guests from politics, business, and academia participated in the sub-forum seminars, including seven top scholars such as Nobel Prize, ACM A.M Turing Award, and Fields Medal winners, with the total number of the forum registration exceeding 8,600 people. "Over the past seven years, CIIE's function of international procurement and investment promotion has been highlighted," said Wu. "The number of registered professional visitors from 39 government trade missions and four industry trade missions exceeded 430,000, a year-on-year increase of 4 percent."

Shen Mengdan / SHINE

In addition, the expo has increasingly become a platform for international humanistic exchanges. A total of 743 organizations participated, with 227 performances being held by Chinese and foreign performing groups, focusing on displaying Chinese and foreign art and culture. The exhibition area for humanities exchanges exceeded 30,000 square meters. As of 12am on Sunday, a total of 852,000 people had visited the CIIE. When the curtains fell on the seventh CIIE, preparations for the 8th edition have already commenced, with the exhibition area of the newly signed enterprises exceeding 100,000 square meters. "Human beings live in the same global village, where everyone is closely connected," said Li Qiang. "If the first CIIE is a one-way invitation from China to the world, then every subsequent expo is a mutual engagement and willingness between China and the rest of the world."