Chongming picks up speed on road of modern agriculture

A conference on "Accelerating the Development of New Quality Agricultural Productivity and Promoting the Construction of Chongming World Class Ecological Island with High Standards" was held on Thursday, bringing together the driving forces of agricultural scientific and technological innovation, and writing a new chapter in industrial development.

Technological innovation is the fundamental driving force behind the development of modern agriculture, and Chongming, as the largest rural area in Shanghai, is picking up speed on the new road of modern agriculture.

Technology empowerment

In the vast fields of Chongming, new forces of agricultural science and technology innovation are everywhere. In the workshop, digital seedling-raising service centers complete a rice seedling tray in just one minute.



On the field ridges, unmanned aerial vehicles shuttle back and forth fertilizing the crops. In the greenhouses, water and fertilizer are measured and mixed for precise irrigation. In ponds, "Chongming No.1" crabs are farmed and harvested, using data sets to optimize healthy results.

In promoting the construction of a world-class ecological island with high standards, Chongming is continuously developing new agricultural productivity, and building an Agricultural Silicon Valley of the Yangtze River Delta.

In the keynote speech section of the conference, the guests shared ideas on the theme of "Empowering Agricultural New Quality Productivity with Technological Innovation." Ma Chuanxi, vice chairman of the Anhui Provincial People's Political Consultative Conference, stated that agricultural technological innovation should also promote ecological environment construction.

Ma Jun, a member of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, said that Chongming should rely on ecological recycling agriculture to boost the construction of the Yangtze River Delta Agricultural Silicon Valley.

Liu Beihua, secretary general of the China Agricultural Green Development Research Association, spoke of the need to innovate agricultural green technology and lead agricultural green development.

Cai Youming, president of the Shanghai Academy of Agricultural Sciences, said that technology should empower new agricultural productivity and assist in constructing Chongming's world-class ecological island.

Li Jun, director of Chongming District, said: "We should promote the construction of the Chongming world-class ecological island with high standards and create a Chinese path-to-modernization Chongming model."

Led by the Agricultural Silicon Valley, Chongming is partnering with agricultural universities and research institutions in the Yangtze River Delta region, bringing together leading scientists and outstanding experts.

The conference also released several cutting-edge technological achievements such as protein nutrient liquid bio-fertilizers, new natural fertilizer enhancers, intelligent agricultural machinery equipment, and high-quality seed sources.

The Shanghai Municipal Commission of Agriculture and Rural Affairs has released its intention to support the construction of the Yangtze River Delta Agricultural Silicon Valley as a key agricultural science and technology innovation project.

It will guide research institutes and agricultural enterprises to carry out research and development on agricultural technologies, providing strong support for the construction of the Yangtze River Delta Agricultural Silicon Valley.