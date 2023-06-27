﻿
News / In Focus

French graffiti artist hits the streets in Shanghai

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  13:39 UTC+8, 2023-06-28       0
French graffiti artist Dezio first came to Shanghai in 2007, developing his artistic style on the Shanghai walls, before rising as one of the city's most prominent street artists.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  13:39 UTC+8, 2023-06-28       0

Shot by Li Qian. Edited by Li Qian. Subtitles by Li Qian.

Some of the video clips are provided by courtesy of Urban Art United and "Color, Way of Love," a CSR project by Nippon Paint China.

French graffiti artist Dezio has been living in Shanghai since 2007, leaving many graffiti and wall paintings across the city.

He sees the city as a mixture of colors, and finds inspiration from its fast-paced yet international vibe.

When he first came to Shanghai, he felt there was almost no street art in China.

There was a boom in 2010 when the city held the World Expo.

Artists across the globe came to Shanghai and found Moganshan Road an ideal place to paint, creating a "sacred place for graffiti" and triggering a street art boom in Shanghai.

Gradually, it has developed into a popular way of beautifying and improving neighborhoods, especially old ones, in Shanghai, where urban renewal projects are continuing to pop up.

"It's really kind of a very open culture here in China," he said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     