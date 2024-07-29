Grape grower helps harvest data as well as superior fruit

As the peak of grape harvesting unfolds in Shanghai's suburbs, the Shiquan Grape Cooperative in Jinshan District is abuzz with activity. Workers scurry through sunlit rows, sorting and packing the day's fresh harvest, with the spotlight on this year's sensational newcomer: Shenxin.

Developed in collaboration with the Shanghai Academy of Agricultural Sciences, Shenxin offers a delicate rose aroma lingering even after the fruit's sweetness fades, said Lu Yujin, the cooperative leader. "Although it's only recently been introduced, it has quickly become a customer favorite."

Lu founded Shiquan in 2001. Spanning roughly 0.2 square kilometers, almost equivalent to 28 standard soccer fields, it serves both as a major grape production site and a hub for developing new grape varieties.

With the vineyard his home and the grapes his business, Lu has devoted himself to fostering new varieties and researching cultivation. He monitored greenhouse temperatures and measured the grape sugar content, harvesting data with each bunch.

Lu said that local grape varieties now make up 60 percent of the cooperative's production, significantly outpacing the popularity of imported varieties. With over 20 top-selling grape varieties in China originating from Shiquan, Lu has earned the title of "Grape King."

In addition to the grapes available for sale, the vineyard is testing six new varieties.