Grape grower helps harvest data as well as superior fruit
As the peak of grape harvesting unfolds in Shanghai's suburbs, the Shiquan Grape Cooperative in Jinshan District is abuzz with activity. Workers scurry through sunlit rows, sorting and packing the day's fresh harvest, with the spotlight on this year's sensational newcomer: Shenxin.
Developed in collaboration with the Shanghai Academy of Agricultural Sciences, Shenxin offers a delicate rose aroma lingering even after the fruit's sweetness fades, said Lu Yujin, the cooperative leader. "Although it's only recently been introduced, it has quickly become a customer favorite."
Lu founded Shiquan in 2001. Spanning roughly 0.2 square kilometers, almost equivalent to 28 standard soccer fields, it serves both as a major grape production site and a hub for developing new grape varieties.
With the vineyard his home and the grapes his business, Lu has devoted himself to fostering new varieties and researching cultivation. He monitored greenhouse temperatures and measured the grape sugar content, harvesting data with each bunch.
Lu said that local grape varieties now make up 60 percent of the cooperative's production, significantly outpacing the popularity of imported varieties. With over 20 top-selling grape varieties in China originating from Shiquan, Lu has earned the title of "Grape King."
In addition to the grapes available for sale, the vineyard is testing six new varieties.
Lu lives by the proverb, "A single flower does not make spring."
For years, he has selflessly shared his cultivation techniques with other farmers by offering training sessions, instructions in the fields, and more.
Also nicknamed "the grape doctor", Lu helps farmers diagnose growth issues. Whether by phone or a home visit, he never minds any inconvenience and patiently offers guidance. So far, over 1,000 farms have reaped the benefits of his advice, making more than 80 million yuan (US11 million).
Since then, Lu's public service has extended beyond just neighboring farms.
In 2021, with Shiquan as its home base and Lu in charge, the Jinshan Grape Industrialization Consortium was formed, helping other vineyards in the district achieve the Shiquan standard of grapes and business practices.
Two years later, six vineyards in the consortium were able to sell grapes to Freshippo, making over 7 million yuan.
Lu also cares about sustainable agricultural development. As a city lawmaker, he has called for favorable policies to encourage young people in frontline agriculture and give farmers a safety net, so they could invest in the future, as well as promote sustainable, mindful production practices.
"Like our children, who we hope can spread their wings one day," Lu said, "we're always rethinking our growing techniques and hoping each grape can shine."