Sailing on longer trips, domestic cruise operators eye 'golden decade'

Given the steady recovery and cultivation of the sector in 2024 and 2025, the Chinese cruise market is expected to witness a golden decade from 2026, industry experts suggest.

China's cruise market this summer presents a nuanced picture that affords cause for congratulation, and misgivings. The recovery of multiple routes by international cruises, as well as the sudden rise of domestic cruises, make for an unusually vibrant scene of rivalry.

The unexpected price wars just ahead of the summer holiday, however, caught many operators off guard. Given the cutthroat competition on short trips to Japanese and South Korean destinations, relatively higher-priced voyages are gaining more favor, with a number of cruise ship companies launching long-haul routes tailored to Chinese consumers. A trend-setter is Adora Cruises, formerly known as CSSC Carnival Cruises, which was set up in 2018. It changed its name to Adora Cruises in June last year, signifying the start of the internationalization of the Chinese cruise market. So far the two ships under the company have operated a total of 93 voyages, involving nearly 300,000 passengers. The Mediterranea, taken over from Costa Cruises in 2021, set out on its maiden voyage in late 2023, with Tianjin as its home port, while Adora Magic City, which began its voyage on January 1 this year, sailed with Shanghai as its home port.

Ti Gong / Imaginechina

Another example is Blue Dream Cruises, a domestic cruise company launched in 2016, whose visibility was still quite limited prior to the pandemic. Currently the company owns Blue Dream Star and Blue Dream Melody. Blue Dream Star is not yet in operation, while Blue Dream Melody is gaining more attention with the 33-day long journey it will take across Asia. Prior to the pandemic, cruise ships operated by foreign brands accounted for about 90 percent of the market. Most of them have since gone under, or gone through a shakeup due to the slack market. As an insider observed, domestic cruises would account for half of the market, as their share continues to edge up. According to Shao Yuhua, who has been in the industry for more than 10 years, foreign operators still have a long learning curve to flatten in terms of localization, like providing Chinese language services, where domestic cruises are proving more attractive. Adora Cruises rechristened "Costa Mediterranea" "Adora Mediterranea" on July 23, and just two days later the cruise announced the launch of a 13-day trip including destinations covering five Southeast Asian countries. The ship is to set to sail from Xiamen, southeastern Fujian Province, on December 6, 2024, and will arrive in Guangzhou, southern Guangdong Province, on December 18, after 13 days and 12 nights. Unlike traditionally shorter journeys to destinations in Japan and South Korea, this journey would cover five hot tourist destinations namely Manila (Philippines), Sabah (Malaysia), Brunei, Singapore and Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam). As Adora Cruises CEO Liu Hui believes, the enriched line-up would cater to travelers' growing need for quality as well as in-depth and culturally diverse travels.

Imaginechina