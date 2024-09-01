It's no empty talk, low-altitude economy takes off

Flying taxis and drone deliveries, once confined to the realm of science fiction, are poised to become a reality in Shanghai, transforming how its residents commute, work, and live.



Driven by breakthroughs in new energy technologies, a rapidly expanding civil drone sector, and substantial government investment, China's "low-altitude economy" is taking off.

This burgeoning field operates within 3,000 meters above ground, integrating various manned and unmanned aerial vehicles for tasks ranging from passenger transport to cargo delivery.

According to the "China Low-Altitude Economy Development Research Report" by CCID Consulting, the sector reached a staggering 505.95 billion yuan (US$71 billion) in 2023, reflecting a 33.8 percent growth rate. The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) projects this figure will soar to 2 trillion yuan by 2030.

Shanghai stands at the forefront of this revolutionary shift, aspiring to become an international "City in the Sky."

The city's ambition is encapsulated in the recently unveiled "Shanghai Low-Altitude Economy Industry High-Quality Development Action Plan (2024-2027)," which aims for a core industry value exceeding 50 billion yuan by 2027 and envisions creating inter-provincial low-altitude aviation hubs in the Yangtze River Delta.

Electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOLs), often referred to as flying cars, are at the cutting edge of this sector. Designed for short-haul flights within and between cities, eVTOLs offer the potential to revolutionize urban commuting.

Shanghai boasts a robust industrial base for eVTOL technology.

According to the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization, the city hosts around 50 percent of China's leading eVTOL innovation companies.

Additionally, Shanghai has been designated as one of the first national pilot zones for civilian unmanned aerial vehicle testing. The city is involved in various applications, including "sea-coast-city" logistics in Jinshan District, urban low-altitude logistics in Yangpu District, drone cluster performances in Xuhui Waterfront, and cross-city passenger operations in the Yangtze River Delta.